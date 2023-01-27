    Karnataka Higher Edu Minister Asks NLSIU to Execute 25% Domicile Reservation

    The Karnataka Minister of Higher Education Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday asked the vice-chancellor of National Law School of India University to execute the 25% domicile reservation with the exception of selected students under the AIQ scheme. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 27, 2023 13:41 IST
    Karnataka Minister of Higher Education Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan
    Karnataka Minister of Higher Education Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan

    NSLIU Domicile Reservation: The Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday asked the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, to execute 25% domicile reservation with the exception of selected students under the All India Quota (AIQ) scheme.

    According to the media reports, the minister wrote a letter to the Vice Chancellor of the National Law School of India University and claimed that it would violate the law of natural justice if the candidates selected under the all-India quota were considered under domicile reservation. 

    The Minister also added that there are 240 seats available for the academic session 2023-2024, and around 60 students should be considered under domicile reservation. He further said that if this has not been ensured in the provisional allotment list, it should be rectified immediately. The university should prepare a revised selection list if this cannot be corrected this way, considering the supernumerary criteria, the reports said.

    He also said that the university should take the concerns raised by the advocate associations and  Kannada organizations. He further added that it should not also forget that the Karnataka government has also approved funds to the tune of Rs 22 crores to the university this year, reports added.

    As per some media reports, this is the second time when the Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan has written to the law university regarding the objections over the process followed to execute the domicile reservation in the law school. 

    Also Read: ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Next Week for December Session, Know Steps to Check

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories