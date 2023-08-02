Karnataka KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Last Date Here

KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the registrations for Karnataka NEET PG counselling in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the NEET postgraduate exams and have not registered for the counselling can fill out the registration form from August 2, 2023 (from 6 pm) to August 3, 2023, (before 6 pm).

Earlier, the last date to complete the registrations was July 30, 2023. As per the official notice, candidates are advised to submit their registrations before the final deadline as no further extensions will be given to the candidates by the authorities. They can click on the direct link given below to register for counselling.

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Karnataka NEET PG counselling registration revised date From August 2, 2023 (from 6 pm) Last date to register for Karnataka NEET PG counselling August 3, 2023 (before 6 pm)

Check the official notice here

How to register for Karnataka NEET PG 2023 Counselling online?

Medical aspirants can go through the steps that are given below to know how to register for NEET PG counselling online.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register using the required details and then

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details as mentioned in the counselling registration form

Step 5: Make the payment of the specified registration fees and submit

Step 6: Download the KEA NEET PG counselling 2023 registration confirmation page for future use

