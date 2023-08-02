NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC adds 7 colleges, migration certificate not mandatory, check notice pdf here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice announcing the addition of 7 government and private medical colleges that received the letter of permission (LOP) late for NEET UG counselling 2023. In addition, the commission also informed that the presence of a migration certificate is not mandatory to get admission to AIQ seats in medical colleges.

As per the schedule released, the NEET UG counselling round 2 registration will begin on August 9, 2023. Candidates can register for MBBS/BDS round 2 counselling till August 14. They will be allowed to fill out choice and lock in preferred medical colleges and courses from August 10 to 15 at the official website: mcc.nic.in.

Colleges added for NEET UG Counselling

As per the latest notice released, MCC has stated - “It is to inform that some Government/Private Colleges who received LOP late for undergraduate courses, i.e, after the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2023, could not contribute their seats on MCC portal for Round-1 of counselling. The seats of such colleges will be taken up by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS in Round-2 of UG Counselling 2023.” The seven medical colleges added to the NEET UG counselling round 2 are:

Name of colleges City Government Medical College Anantnag MSD ASMC Bahraich Government Medical College Udhampur NAMO Medical College and Research Institute Silvassa Government Medical College Bundi Government Medical College Hanumangarh Government Medical College Kathua

Migration Certificate not mandatory for NEET UG AIQ Counselling 2023

In another notice pdf, it has been stated that, “It has been brought to the notice of MCC that some colleges in Tamil Nadu are not allowing admissions to All India Quota students seeking MBBS admission who completed their 12th standard from other state boards and are not having a migration certificate. It is informed that the presence of a migration certificate is NOT a mandatory requirement to get admission to AIQ Seats in medical colleges. All colleges are therefore requested to allow admissions of AIQ students even without the migration certificate.”

