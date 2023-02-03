Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling: Last date To Verify Documents Extended Till Feb 6, Get Details Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification. As per the new dates, candidates can now go for document verification on February 6, 2023, from 10.00 am to 2.00 m in KEA, Bangalore office. They must visit the reporting venue for the verification process without fail.

Candidates who applied for Karnataka PGCET 2022 (MBA, CA, and MTech courses) and could not verify their documents due to various reasons can attend the document verification on February 6, 2023, along with all the original documents. Previously, KEA extended the deadline for downloading the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission order and reporting till today-February 3, 2023. Candidates can check the details of a few mandatory original documents can be checked below.

Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling

Candidates are required to carry original documents for the verification process. They can check a list of a few required documents below. However, the full list can be checked in the information bulletin of the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission order

Final printout of Karnataka PGCET 2022 Application Form

Fee confirmation slip

PGCET 2022’ Admit Card

SSLC / 10th Standard Marksheet

12th Marksheet or equivalent exam mark sheet

Qualifying Degree Marks Cards of all the Years / Semesters.

Degree Certificate / Provisional Degree Certificate.

Study Certificate Counter Signed by BEO as per the format (Only for Karnataka Candidates).

Minimum 3 years work Experience Certificate (for Part time candidates) (work experience certificate should include name of the organization, date of joining, designation, working period, no objection condition, etc.,)

Sponsorship Certificate (For Full-Time Program)

Caste Certificate

Karnataka DCET 2022 Counselling

Meanwhile, the authorities have revised the Karnataka DCET 2022 Schedule for Round 2. As per the revised dates, candidates can pay the fee and download the admission order between February 4 and 7, 2023. They can check out the entire schedule on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

