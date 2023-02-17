    Karnataka PGCET 2022: Last Date to Download Admission Order and Fee Payment Today, Get Direct Link Here

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: The KEA has announced that today is the last date to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 admission order and payment of seat allotment fees for round 2. Candidates who have not downloaded their Karnataka PGCET 2022 admission order and are yet to submit the fees can do the same by 2 pm today, February 17, 2023, through the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 17, 2023 09:59 IST
    Karnataka PGCET 2022
    Karnataka PGCET 2022

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced that today is the last date to download the Karnataka PGCET admission order and payment of fees round 2. Those candidates who have not downloaded their Karnataka PGCET 2022 admission order and are yet to submit the fees can do the same by 2 pm today, February 17, 2023, in online mode. 

    According to the official schedule, candidates can report to their allotted colleges by 6 pm today, February 2023. It is advisable for candidates to download their Karnataka Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 admission order and make the fee payment today by visiting the official website- kea.kar.nic.in. 

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order For Second Round  - Direct Link 

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Important Dates

    Candidates can check the important dates related to the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling in the table given below.

     

    Events

    Date and Time

    Last date to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission order 

    February 17, 2023, by 2 pm

    Last date to report the colleges 

    February 17, 2023, till 6 pm

    How to Download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order and Submit the Seat Allotment Fees?

    Eligible and selected students can go through the below-given steps to know how to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission order in online mode. However, candidates can submit the fees today, February 17, 2023, by 2 pm. 

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) which is kea.kar.nic.in.

    Step 2: Look for the Admission Tab available on the screen

    Step 3: Now, look for the PGCET 2022 Second Round Admission Order Download link

    Step 4: The new window will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Enter the Karnataka PGCET 2022 number

    Step 6: Make the payment of the seat allotment fees (if you haven't) 

    Step 7: After submitting the Karnataka PGCET 2022 seat allotment fees click on submit to download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order

    Step 8: The Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order will appear on the screen

    Step 9: Download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Admission Order pdf for future use

    Karnataka PGCET 2022

    The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducts the Karnataka PGCET counselling for the candidates selected on the basis of the merit list made by the examination authorities based on the scores secured by the students in the GATE/PGCET exam. As per the official schedule, candidates can report to their respective colleges by 6 pm today. 

    Also Read: NEET SS Counselling 2022 Special Mop-Up Round Allotment Result Today at mcc.nic.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories