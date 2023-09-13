Karnataka PGCET 2023 Hall Ticket Released, Get Direct Link Here To Download Admit Card

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Hall Ticket: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET 2023 admit card online. Candidates appearing for the PGCET 2023 exams can download the hall ticket through the link provided on the official website. Karnataka PGCET 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023.

The PGCET 2023 admit card has to be produced at the exam centre on the day of the exam. To download the Karnataka PGCET 2023 exam hall ticket, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link given.

Karnataka PGCT 2023 hall ticket is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the PGCET 2023 admission ticket

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Hall Ticket - Click Here

How to Download Karnataka PGCET 2023 Hall Ticket

The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the admit card for the PGCET 2023 on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the exams can download the hall ticket through the link given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the PGCET admission ticket link

Step 3: Enter the application number and candidate name

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 5: Download the PGCET 2023 hall ticket for reference

Details Mentioned on Karnataka PGCET 2023 Hall Ticket

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 hall ticket is a mandatory document to be presented at the exam centre by candidates appearing for the exams. The following details are mentioned on the PGCET 2023 hall ticket.

Candidate name

Roll number

Application number

Exam centre name and address

Reporting time

Exam schedule

Exam day instructions

