Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Anytime Soon, Check Expected Date, Last Year’s Cutoff Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the result for Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) result for ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/MBA/MCA by next week. Candidates can check their result online at kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their login credentials to download the KEA PGCET result.

In the past years, PGCET results were announced 18 days from the day of the release of the answer key. With 18 days past the answer key date, candidates can expect the declaration of the PGCET result anytime soon or by next week.

When PGCET Results will be announced 2023 Karnataka?

KEA has been releasing the Karnataka PGCET result around 18-25 days after the release of answer date. Check the table below to know expected result date along with the exam date and preliminary answer key publish date:

Years PGCET Answer Key Release Date PGCET Result Date Number of Gap Days 2019 August 3, 2019 August 22, 2019 19 days 2020 October 20, 2020 November 7, 2020 18 days 2021 November 25, 2021 December 19, 2021 24 days 2022 December 1, 2022 December 29, 2022 28 days 2023 October 2023 Anytime Soon! 17 days+

How To Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2023?

The KEA PGCET scorecard can be checked in online mode. Till then, candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Karnataka PGCET result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on: Karnataka PGCET result

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and submit it

Step 5: The Karnataka PGCET result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout as well

Karnataka PGCET Cutoff

KEA releases the Karnataka PGCET cutoffs for different colleges and courses. Karnataka PGCET cutoff for MBA is released along with the seat allotment results. Check the table below:

Karnataka PGCET Colleges Karnataka PGCET 2021 Last Ranks Karnataka PGCET 2022 Last Ranks (first round) M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 1725 1299 RNS Institute of Technology 1680 1111 Dayananda Sagar College of Arts, Science, and Commerce 1318 907 Bangalore Institute of Technology 1094 651 M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce 782 608 Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering 773 472 M S Ramaiah Institute Of Technology 358 370

