Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Anytime Soon, Check Expected Date, Last Year’s Cutoff Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Date: KEA is expected to announce the PGCET results for MBA admission anytime soon. Candidates can check the Karnataka PGCET result online at: kea.kar.nic.in. Check expected date and previous year’s cutoff here

Updated: Oct 19, 2023 19:27 IST
Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the result for Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) result for ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/MBA/MCA by next week. Candidates can check their result online at kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their login credentials to download the KEA PGCET result. 

In the past years, PGCET results were announced 18 days from the day of the release of the answer key. With 18 days past the answer key date, candidates can expect the declaration of the PGCET result anytime soon or by next week.

When PGCET Results will be announced 2023 Karnataka? 

KEA has been releasing the Karnataka PGCET result around 18-25 days after the release of answer date. Check the table below to know expected result date along with the exam date and preliminary answer key publish date:

Years

PGCET Answer Key Release Date

PGCET Result Date

Number of Gap Days

2019

August 3, 2019

August 22, 2019

19 days

2020

October 20, 2020

November 7, 2020

18 days

2021

November 25, 2021

December 19, 2021

24 days

2022

December 1, 2022

December 29, 2022

28 days

2023

October 2023 

Anytime Soon!

17 days+

How To Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2023? 

The KEA PGCET scorecard can be checked in online mode. Till then, candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Karnataka PGCET result: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on: Karnataka PGCET result

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and submit it

Step 5: The Karnataka PGCET result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout as well

Karnataka PGCET Cutoff 

KEA releases the Karnataka PGCET cutoffs for different colleges and courses. Karnataka PGCET cutoff for MBA is released along with the seat allotment results. Check the table below: 

Karnataka PGCET Colleges

Karnataka PGCET 2021 Last Ranks

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Last Ranks (first round)

M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences

1725

1299

RNS Institute of Technology

1680

1111

Dayananda Sagar College of Arts, Science, and Commerce

1318

907

Bangalore Institute of Technology

1094

651

M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce

782

608

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering

773

472

M S Ramaiah Institute Of Technology

358

370

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
