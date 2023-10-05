Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Soon, Get PG Common Entrance Test Scorecard at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) result for ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/MBA/MCA soon. Candidates will be able to check Karnataka PGCET result at kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their login credentials to download the KEA PGCET result in online mode.

Candidates who qualify for Karnataka PGCET will have to appear for document verification based on their ranks. Along with the result, the official will also release the final Karnataka PGCET answer key 2023. Earlier, the provisional answer key PDF was released on September 29.

When PGCET Results Will Be Announced 2023?

As of now KEA has not released the date for the announcement of result. However, candidates can check the expected date for the release of the Karnataka PGCET result 2023 link. Check the table below:

Events Dates Karnataka PGCET Result October 2023 Final answer key of Karnataka PGCET October 2023 KEA PGCET provisional answer key September 29, 2023

How To Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2023?

The KEA PGCET scorecard can be checked in online mode. Till then, candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Karnataka PGCET result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll and click on: Karnataka PGCET result

Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and submit it

Step 5: The Karnataka PGCET result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout as well

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Document Verification

Last year, the Karnataka PGCET document verification for all the qualified candidates was done at Bangalore, Mangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Bijapur, Dharwad, Davangere help centres. If a candidate has multiple ranks, they will have to report at the help centres on the scheduled date as per their highest secured rank. They are not required to visit the centres again for the other ranks.

Top Colleges Accepting Karnataka PGCET 2023 Scores

Candidates can check the list of colleges that accept the scores of Karnataka PGCET:

M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences

RNS Institute of Technology

BMS College of Engineering

Dayananda Sagar College of Arts, Science, and Commerce

PES University

R V Institute of Management

Bangalore Institute of Technology

