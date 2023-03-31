Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Today, Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to conduct the SSLC exam today, March 31, 2023, in offline mode. Those students who are appearing for the Karnataka SSLC exam can check the exam schedule from the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in. As per the recent updates, students will be appearing for their first-language papers including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, English and Sanskrit. Students are advised to must carry their respective admit cards at the exam centre.

According to the official schedule released, the Karnataka SSLC examinations are scheduled to be conducted from March 31, 2023, to April 15, 2023. Students can click on the direct link given below to check the complete exam datesheet of the Karnataka SSLC board examinations.

Check Karnataka SSLC Exam Timetable 2023 Here

Taking to the Twitter, the Minister of School Education and Literacy & Sakala of Karnataka B.C. Nagesh gave best wishes to all the students who are appearing for the SSLC examination.

Check the Tweet below: