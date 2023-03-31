Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Today, Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to conduct the SSLC exam today, March 31, 2023, in offline mode. Those students who are appearing for the Karnataka SSLC exam can check the exam schedule from the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in. As per the recent updates, students will be appearing for their first-language papers including Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Urdu, Tamil, English and Sanskrit. Students are advised to must carry their respective admit cards at the exam centre.
According to the official schedule released, the Karnataka SSLC examinations are scheduled to be conducted from March 31, 2023, to April 15, 2023. Students can click on the direct link given below to check the complete exam datesheet of the Karnataka SSLC board examinations.
Taking to the Twitter, the Minister of School Education and Literacy & Sakala of Karnataka B.C. Nagesh gave best wishes to all the students who are appearing for the SSLC examination.
ಎಸ್ಎಸ್ಎಲ್ಸಿ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಬರೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವ ಎಲ್ಲ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) March 31, 2023
ಆತ್ಮವಿಶ್ವಾಸ, ಧೈರ್ಯದಿಂದ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಬರೆಯುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಯಶಸ್ಸು ಸಾಧಿಸಿ. #SSLC
Karnataka SSLC 2023 Exam Timings
According to the official datesheet, the examination authorities will start the exam from 10.30 am to 1:45 pm. Students are advised to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examinations.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Important Guidelines
Students who are appearing for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2023 are required to follow the exam day guidelines given below:
- Students must reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the commencement of the Karnataka SSLC exam 2023.
- Students are requested to bring their admit cards along with their school ID at the exam centre.
- If any student finds indulging in any kind of unfair means practices i.e. cheating, then he/she will be debarred from the upcoming examination.
- Avoid carrying any kind of electronic devices including smartphones, digital watches, calculators, etc, inside the examination hall.
- Students need to carry their own stationary items such as pens, pencils, etc as sharing will not be allowed.
