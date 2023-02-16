    Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Option Entry Process for Round 2 Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

    Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: The KEA will close the Karnataka UG AYUSH Second Round Counselling window from today, February 16, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can do the same by 1 pm through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 16, 2023 10:48 IST
    Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Counselling
    Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Counselling

    Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will close the Karnataka UG AYUSH Second Round Counselling window from today, February 16, 2023, in online mode. As per the official counselling schedule available on the website, the UG AYUSH Second Round Counselling entry will be open till 1 pm. Candidates who are yet to apply for the Mop-Up counselling round can apply through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

    Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Second Round Option Entry  - Direct Link (Click Here)

    According to the official schedule, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) began the UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling round on February 14, 2023. Candidates are requested to fill out the choice of colleges and the course according to their preference while entering the options for the final round. However, the KEA will announce the final seat allotment result after the completion of the final round option entry process.

    Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Important Dates

    Candidates can go through the important dates related to the Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling in the table given below.

     

    Events 

    Dates and Timings

    Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Second Round Seat Allotment Result

    February 16, 2023, after 8 pm

    Online payment of fees and Downloading of Admission Orders

    February 17, 2023, to February 20, 2023

    Last Date for Reporting to the colleges

    February 21, 2023, before 5.30 pm

    How to Complete the Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Second-Round Option Entry Process?

    Eligible candidates who have not applied for the Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Second Round counselling can follow the steps given below to complete the option entry process.

    • Step 1: Visit KEA's official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
    • Step 2: Click on the Admission tab available on the screen
    • Step 3: Now, look for the UG AYUSH 2022 Second Round Option Entry link
    • Step 4: The UG AYUSH 2022 Option Entry for AYUSH Course (ROUND-2) will appear on the screen
    • Step 5: Enter the CET number
    • Step 6: Click on the submit button to complete the UG AYUSH Option Entry process

    Also Read: ICSI CS Professional, Executive December 2022 Results Dates Out, Check at icsi.edu

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories