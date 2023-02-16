Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Option Entry Process for Round 2 Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will close the Karnataka UG AYUSH Second Round Counselling window from today, February 16, 2023, in online mode. As per the official counselling schedule available on the website, the UG AYUSH Second Round Counselling entry will be open till 1 pm. Candidates who are yet to apply for the Mop-Up counselling round can apply through the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) began the UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling round on February 14, 2023. Candidates are requested to fill out the choice of colleges and the course according to their preference while entering the options for the final round. However, the KEA will announce the final seat allotment result after the completion of the final round option entry process.

Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Important Dates

Candidates can go through the important dates related to the Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling in the table given below.

Events Dates and Timings Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling Second Round Seat Allotment Result February 16, 2023, after 8 pm Online payment of fees and Downloading of Admission Orders February 17, 2023, to February 20, 2023 Last Date for Reporting to the colleges February 21, 2023, before 5.30 pm

How to Complete the Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Second-Round Option Entry Process?

Eligible candidates who have not applied for the Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Second Round counselling can follow the steps given below to complete the option entry process.

Step 1: Visit KEA's official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Admission tab available on the screen

Step 3: Now, look for the UG AYUSH 2022 Second Round Option Entry link

Step 4: The UG AYUSH 2022 Option Entry for AYUSH Course (ROUND-2) will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter the CET number

Step 6: Click on the submit button to complete the UG AYUSH Option Entry process

