KCET 2022 Application Form to Release Today, Register for Karnataka CET at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Application Begins: After being delayed significantly, the KCET 2022 application form is expected to be out today – 18th April 2022. As per the official update, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the KCET 2022 application form for the upcoming state-level entrance exam at 11 AM today. Like the previous session, the application and registration process for Karnataka CET 2022 exam will be held online via the official website – kea.kar.nic.in. Once available, applicants will also be able to access the KCET 2022 form via the direct link placed below:

KCET 2022 Application Form – Direct Link

KCET 2022 Exam on 16th, 17th, 18th June

While the application process for Karnataka CET 2022 is expected to get underway from today, the last date for the application process is yet to be notified. However, going by the general trend and past exam cycles in mind, the KCET 2022 application period will extend for nearly a month i.e., until mid-May 2022. KCET 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 16th, 17th, 18th June, and therefore concluding the application process nearly a month before will give exam authorities enough time to process the applications and issue admit cards as well.

How to Register for Karnataka UCGET 2022 Online?

KCET or Karnataka UGCET 2022, is a state-level entrance exam, for which the application process will be available in a virtual or online format. Candidates who are not familiar with the online application procedure can follow the simple steps listed below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On Homepage, locate and click on the link for 'UGCET 2022 application'

Step 3: Register on the portal with your basic details

Step 4: Log onto the website and fill out the application form with the necessary details

Step 5: Upload supporting documents, photographs and signature

Step 6: Pay the requisite application fee as applicable

Step 7: Verify all the details and submit the application form on the portal

Step 8: Download the submission confirmation page and save it on your device

Candidates should note that earlier, KEA had also provided a trail registration link for KCET 2022 to help candidates familiarize themselves with the online application process. The link was available for three days only.

