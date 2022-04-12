KCET 2022 Registration Trial Link Activated at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

KCET 2022: As per the recent updates, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has activated the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 online application trial link today on 12th April. Candidates can fill the application form on a trial basis at the official website. The trial KCET application form 2022 can be filled at kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET 2022 application form is likely to be released today. Candidates seeking admission through KCET 2022 can fill out the application form.

KCET Trial Registration Link 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Reason for KCET Application Trial Link

The trial link has been activated for practice purposes only. The link is provided for candidates to understand the KCET 2022 registration process. Candidates can fill out the KCET 2022 trial application form to analyse their mistakes while filling out the form. Although the link is enabled to have hands-on experience only, the trial form will not be accepted as the real application form.

How To Fill KCET Trial Application Form 2022?

KCET 2022 trial registration will enable candidates to understand the registration process. To do so, candidates will have to visit the official website and fill out the Karnataka CET 2022 application form. Also, in case of any query, candidates can drop a Whatsapp message on 9741388123. Go through the steps to know how to fill the trial KCET online form -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of KCET - kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2 - Go to latest announcements and click on trail Online application link.

Step 3 - A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Login by using login Id/Reg No, password and enter the captcha.

Step 5 - Fill in the complete form, upload images and submit the form.

As this is a trial application form, candidates are not required to pay any application fees. However, while filling up the KCET application form, Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay Rs.500 whereas SC/ST and female candidates have to pay Rs.250 and candidates who studied outside Karnataka will have to pay Rs.750 in online mode.

About Karnataka Common Entrance Test

Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts Karnataka Common Entrance Test (UGCET) for admissions to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and Naturopathy & Yoga Professional courses. It is a state-level entrance test conducted as a pen and paper-based test. Qualified candidates will be called up for participating in the counselling process.

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2022 Releases at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, Know Steps to Raise Objections Here