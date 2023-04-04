KCET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply Soon at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the registrations for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) tomorrow i.e. April 5, 2023, without a late fee. However, they can pay the application fee till April 7, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in to fill out the application form. According to the official schedule, the authorities will conduct the KCET 2023 exam on May 20 and 21, 2023.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be held between 10.30 am and 11.50 am. Whereas, the afternoon shit will be conducted between 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. However, candidates must note that the Kannada language exam is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2023, from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Documents Required for KCET 2023 Registration

Candidates who are going to register for KCET 2023 exam must keep the important documents scanned and handy. They can check out the list of required documents here

SSLC / 10th Marksheet

12th / 2nd PUC Marksheet ( In case of Previous year students)

All the Reservation Certificates to enter RD Number /Caste (Category, Income, Non-Creamy layer Certificate(NCLC), Hyderabad-Karnataka(HK) Certificates

Details of studied in Karnataka

Passport size photograph in .jpg format

Signature in .jpg format

Left-hand thumb in .jpg format (Max 50 KB Size)

How to Apply for KCET 2023?

Candidates who wish to appear in KCET 2023 can apply for the same on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UGCET/KCET online application link

Step 3: Complete the KCET 2023 registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the KCET 2023 application form

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

