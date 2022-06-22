KCET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Download Karnataka CET Answer Key, Raise Objection by 25th June at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2022 Answer Key for the recently held state-level entrance exam. Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET 2022 Answer Keys were released earlier in the morning ours and made available to the candidates online through the official examination portal. The exam authority has released subject-wise answer key for KCET 2022 Exam for all four subjects. Candidates who have appeared for KCET 2022 examination held earlier on, can now log onto the official website - kea.kar.nic.in to access and download the KCET Answer Key 2022 easily. Alternatively, a direct link to check, access and download KCET 2022 Answer Key is also provided below as well:

Objection Window Available Till 25th June 2022

As per the latest update, the KCET 2022 Answer Key released today is provisional in nature and the KEA has opened it for challenges and objections. After downloading the KCET 2022 Answer Key, if candidates feel that there is any error, discrepancies in the same, they raise a challenge or objection against the same. The window to raise objections or challenges against the KCET 2022 answer key will be available till 25th June 2022 - 5:30 PM. The official notification in this regards read “Objections, if any, to the publish provisional answer keys may be submitted through the online by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA website with justification in PDF format before 5:30 PM on June 25, 2022.”

To raise a challenge or objection against KCET Answer Key 2022, candidates will need to log onto the official website - kea.kar.nic.in and log onto the portal using their registered credentials. A direct link to the KCET 2022 Answer Key Objection / Challenge window is also given below:

Candidates should note that any objections received by the KEA without any justification or without a question number code or paper code, will not be entertained.

