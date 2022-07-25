KCET Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Karnataka CET Scorecards to be Declared on 30th July at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Putting an end to the anxious wait of lakhs of candidates, KEA has finally confirmed Karnataka CET 2022 Result Date and Time. As per the latest update, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the KCET Results for the recently held state-level entrance exam this Saturday - 30th July 2022. Like all other aspects of the Karnataka CET 2022 examination, the declaration of KCET Result 2022 will also be done completely virtually and scorecards will be published online on the official portal - kea.kar.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the check Karnataka CET 2022 Result will also be provided on jagranjosh.com, from where candidates will be able to check their results easily:

KCET Result 2022 Date Confirmed by Education Minister

After weeks of rumours and speculation, the Karnataka CET 2022 Result Date was confirmed by Karnataka Higher Education minister CN Ashwath Narayan. Mr Narayan took to Twitter today to announce that KCET 2022 Result will be declared on 30th July 2022 and published online on the official portal - kea.kar.nic.in or https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. In addition to this, the minister also directed students to CBSE and ICSE Board Students to upload their Class 12 Result Marks on the KCET Exam Portal by 26th July 2022 for processing.

#KCET2022 results will be announced on July 30. CBSE, ICSE Candidates from class 12 can upload their marks on the KEA website by July 26.



Karnataka UGCET 2022 Application Form Edit Window until 27th July

In line with the announcement made by the Education Minister, KEA has once again opened a special window allowing candidates to edit the KCET 2022 application form. The official notice released by KEA in this regard reads “Karnataka Examinations Authority will go for online document verification for the academic year 2022-23. Hence candidates who have submitted UGCET online application are given the last and final opportunity to edit their online applications for any corrections. The last date for editing the applications is 27/07/2022 upto 5PM. The complete notification also mentions the changes that candidates are allowed to make in the KCET 2022 application form during the special correction window. Candidates can find more details about it in the notification linked below:

