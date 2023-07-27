Kerala KEAM 2023 Option Registration Ends on July 31; Check Seat Allotment Dates Here

Kerala KEAM 2023 Option Registration: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerela began the 1st phase of allotment for admission to Kerala MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates whose names are mentioned on the state medical rank list can provide new options to consider in the seat allotment process at cee.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala KEAM 2023 option registration last date is July 31, 2023, 10:00 AM.

After being allotted a seat in an MBBS or BDS course, candidates must remit the fee mentioned in the allotment memo to the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) through online payment or designated head or post offices in Kerala. The specific details about the admission process will be communicated later.

According to the official schedule, the authorities will publish the Phase 1 provisional allotment list on August 2, 2023. Afterward, they will upload the final allotment result on August 3. The college authorities will have to approve and send a list of admitted candidates through OAMS before August 8, 2023.

Kerala KEAM 2023 Option Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to give fresh choices is live below:

KEAM option registration 2023 link Click Here

KEAM 2023: Important dates

Candidates can check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Deadline for Kerala KEAM 2023 Option Registration July 31, 2023 (10 AM) First phase provisional allotment publication August 2, 2023 Final allotment publication August 3, 2023 Candidates remit fee August 5 to 8, 2023 (4 PM) College authorities approve and send list of admitted candidates through OAMS August 8, 2023 (5 PM)

