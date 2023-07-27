  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kerala KEAM 2023 Option Registration Ends on July 31; Check Seat Allotment Dates Here

Kerala KEAM 2023 Option Registration Ends on July 31; Check Seat Allotment Dates Here

Kerala KEAM 2023 option registration is now open. Candidates who have qualified for the MBBS and BDS courses can register their options for the seat allotment process. The last date to register is July 31, 2023. For more information, visit cee.kerala.gov.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 27, 2023 12:40 IST
Kerala KEAM 2023 Option Registration
Kerala KEAM 2023 Option Registration

Kerala KEAM 2023 Option Registration: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerela began the 1st phase of allotment for admission to Kerala MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates whose names are mentioned on the state medical rank list can provide new options to consider in the seat allotment process at cee.kerala.gov.in. The Kerala KEAM 2023 option registration last date is July 31, 2023, 10:00 AM. 

After being allotted a seat in an MBBS or BDS course, candidates must remit the fee mentioned in the allotment memo to the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) through online payment or designated head or post offices in Kerala. The specific details about the admission process will be communicated later. 

According to the official schedule, the authorities will publish the Phase 1 provisional allotment list on August 2, 2023. Afterward, they will upload the final allotment result on August 3. The college authorities will have to approve and send a list of admitted candidates through OAMS before August 8, 2023.

Kerala KEAM 2023 Option Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to give fresh choices is live below:

KEAM option registration 2023 link

Click Here

KEAM 2023: Important dates

Candidates can check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Deadline for Kerala KEAM 2023 Option Registration

July 31, 2023 (10 AM)

First phase provisional allotment publication

August 2, 2023

Final allotment publication

August 3, 2023

Candidates remit fee

August 5 to 8, 2023 (4 PM)

College authorities approve and send list of admitted candidates through OAMS

August 8, 2023 (5 PM)

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registrations Begin Today, Check Steps to Register, Seat Availability Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023