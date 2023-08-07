Kerala KLEE 2023 5-Year Integrated Answer Key Released, Download PDF Through Direct Link Here

KLEE 2023 Answer Key Released: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has released the Kerala Law Entrance Examination (KLEE) 2023 answer key. Candidates who appeared for the 5 year integrated law entrance exam conducted on June 6, 2023, can visit the official website of CEE Kerala to check the answer key.

Candidates are provided with a window to raise objections on the KLEE 2023 answer key. Students can submit their complaints along with the requisite fee until August 11, 2023. The KLEE 2023 answer key has been released as a pdf document. The answer key document contains the questions along with the options and the correct option.

The KEEL 2023 answer key link is available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also check the KLEE 2023 answer key through the direct link provided below.

KLEE 2023 Answer key - Click Here

KLEE 2023 Answer Key Objections

The KLEE 2023 answer key objections can be submitted until August 11, 2023. According to the answer key notification, complaints regarding the KLEE 2023 answer key are to be forwarded to the commissioner for the entrance exam along with supporting documents and a fee of Rs. 100 per question. The fee has to be submitted as a DD drawn in favour of the commissioner for the entrance exam, payable at Thiruvananthapuram by post or hand delivery.

The notification further states that if the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for the particular question will be refunded. Complaints received after the given time without any fee will not be considered.

How to Check KLEE 2023 Answer Key

The KLEE 2023 answer key link is available on the official website of CEE Kerala. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the KLEE 2023 answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the 5-year Integrated Law programme login

Step 3: Click on the answer key link provided

Step 4: The KLEE 2023 answer key pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the KLEE answer key pdf for further reference

