    Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Tomorrow, Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

    Kerala KMAT 2023 exam will be conducted tomorrow-Feb 19, Candiadtes must adhere to the guidelines tomorrow. Check the exam pattern here

    Updated: Feb 18, 2023 11:45 IST
    Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Tomorrow
    Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Tomorrow

    Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) will conduct the Kerala Management Aptitude Test tomorrow- February 19, 2023. Those who are going to appear for the KMAT 2023 exam must download the admit card on the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in

    Candidates must carry the Kerala KMAT 2023 Admit Card along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Kerala KMAT 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will have a total of 180 questions comprising 720 marks. Candidates will be awarded 3 hours to complete the exam. They can check out the entire paper pattern below.

    Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Pattern

    KMAT question paper

    No. of questions

    Marks

    English Language Usage And Reading

    Comprehension

    50

    200

    Quantitative Aptitude

    50

    200

    Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning

    40

    160

    General Knowledge and Current Affairs

    40

    160

    Total

    180

    720

    Kerala KMAT 2023 Marking Scheme

    Candidates who will be appearing for the Kerala KMAT 2023 exam must be familiar with the marking scheme. They can check out the marking scheme below.

    • +4 marks for a correct answer
    • -1 mark for a wrong answer

    Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

    Examinees are required to stick to the guidelines on exam day. Those who fail to do so will be debarred from giving the exam.

    • Candidates must carry the KMAT Kerala admit card to the exam centre
    • Along with the hall ticket, they must carry a valid ID proof- passport/driving license, etc
    • Candidates must carry a blue or black ballpoint pen only to the exam centre. No other stationery is permitted at the exam centre.
    • No electronic gadgets such as calculators, mobile phones, watch calculators, etc. are allowed inside the exam hall.
    • They must reach the exam centre an hour before the exam 

    Also Read: CEETA PG 2023 Registration Ends Soon, Check Application Requirements Here



    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification