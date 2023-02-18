Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Tomorrow, Check Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme Here

Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) will conduct the Kerala Management Aptitude Test tomorrow- February 19, 2023. Those who are going to appear for the KMAT 2023 exam must download the admit card on the official website i.e. cee.kerala.gov.in

Candidates must carry the Kerala KMAT 2023 Admit Card along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Kerala KMAT 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will have a total of 180 questions comprising 720 marks. Candidates will be awarded 3 hours to complete the exam. They can check out the entire paper pattern below.

Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Pattern

KMAT question paper No. of questions Marks English Language Usage And Reading Comprehension 50 200 Quantitative Aptitude 50 200 Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning 40 160 General Knowledge and Current Affairs 40 160 Total 180 720

Kerala KMAT 2023 Marking Scheme

Candidates who will be appearing for the Kerala KMAT 2023 exam must be familiar with the marking scheme. They can check out the marking scheme below.

+4 marks for a correct answer

-1 mark for a wrong answer

Kerala KMAT 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Examinees are required to stick to the guidelines on exam day. Those who fail to do so will be debarred from giving the exam.

Candidates must carry the KMAT Kerala admit card to the exam centre

Along with the hall ticket, they must carry a valid ID proof- passport/driving license, etc

Candidates must carry a blue or black ballpoint pen only to the exam centre. No other stationery is permitted at the exam centre.

No electronic gadgets such as calculators, mobile phones, watch calculators, etc. are allowed inside the exam hall.

They must reach the exam centre an hour before the exam

