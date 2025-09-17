Kerala Schools Receive 5,000 Robotic Kits to Boost AI Skills

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 16 (IANS) – Schools in Kerala are going to get a big boost in robotics education. Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the tech arm of the Education Department, has invited tenders to bring 5,000 new advanced robotics kits for students.

These kits will be given to all high schools that have active Little KITEs units, helping students learn science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) in a fun and practical way.

Earlier, KITE had already shared 29,000 basic robotics kits with schools. Those had 15 simple parts. Now, the new advanced kits will have more powerful tools to help students make bigger and smarter projects.

What’s Special About These New Robotics Kits?

From this year, robotics has become a subject in the ICT curriculum for more than four lakh Class 10 students in Kerala. The new kits come with an ESP32 Devkit v1 board as the brain (microcontroller). They also have many sensors like: