Kerala Schools Receive 5,000 Robotic Kits to Boost AI Skills

Key Points
- Kerala to provide 5,000 advanced robotics kits to high schools with Little KITEs units.
- Kits include ESP32 boards, sensors, smart car kits, and coding tools for real projects.
- New robotics curriculum for 4 lakh Class 10 students to roll out by Dec 2025.
Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 16 (IANS) – Schools in Kerala are going to get a big boost in robotics education. Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the tech arm of the Education Department, has invited tenders to bring 5,000 new advanced robotics kits for students.
These kits will be given to all high schools that have active Little KITEs units, helping students learn science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) in a fun and practical way.
Earlier, KITE had already shared 29,000 basic robotics kits with schools. Those had 15 simple parts. Now, the new advanced kits will have more powerful tools to help students make bigger and smarter projects.
What’s Special About These New Robotics Kits?
From this year, robotics has become a subject in the ICT curriculum for more than four lakh Class 10 students in Kerala. The new kits come with an ESP32 Devkit v1 board as the brain (microcontroller). They also have many sensors like:
-
Ultrasonic sensor (to measure distance)
-
Soil moisture sensor (to check water level in soil)
-
PIR motion sensor (to sense movement)
-
Line tracking sensor (to follow lines)
Each kit also includes these things: A 4-wheel smart car kit, A mini water pump, and A rechargeable battery pack.
With these, students can make amazing projects that mix coding, sensors, and real-life uses. These smart tools will help them turn ideas into working models such as:
-
Rover robots
-
Automatic plant watering systems
-
Motion-based security alarms
-
Blind walking sticks
-
Weather monitoring tools
-
Air quality checkers
Students will also learn how to make circuits, solve problems, and do coding in block coding, Python, and C language.
The pre-bid meeting for the tender was held on September 15, and the last date to apply is September 25, 2025 on the Kerala e-tender website.
Related Stories
K. Anvar Sadath, CEO of KITE, said that students and teachers are showing great excitement for robotics. That is why these new advanced kits are being introduced. He also shared that the new Little KITEs curriculum with these kits will start in December 2025, along with a special training module for teachers and students.
Also read: Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Revised Scheduled Out; Check MBBS, BDS Admission Dates Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation