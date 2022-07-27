Kerala University PG Entrance Result 2022 (OUT): Check Kerala University PG CSS Entrance Results at keralauniversity.ac.in

Kerala University PG Entrance Result 2022 (OUT): Finally, the Kerala University PG CSS Entrance Result 2022 has been declared. The University of Kerala has officially announced the results for PG Entrance Examination to streamline admission process to postgraduate-level programmes offered by it. Candidates who have appeared for the PG CSS Entrance Test can now check their performance in the entrance exam through the provisional rank list which has been published today. The varsity has published the Kerala University PG Entrance Test Results online on the Admissions Portal - admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below, to directly access the Kerala University PG CSS Results Provisional Merit List

Check Kerala University PG Entrance Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Provisional Merit List Out for over 60 Courses

As per the details shared by the Kerala University, the varsity has published provisional merit list for over 60 courses. The Kerala University PG Rank List 2022 released today is provisional in nature and should not be considered as final in nature. The Kerala University PG Final Result is expected to be released soon after objections (if any) are raised by the current shortlisted candidates. Candidates whose names feature on the Kerala University PG Entrance Rank List 2022 are advised to get in touch with their respective course department to get more details about confirmation of seat and further admission process.

How to check Kerala University PG Entrance Result 2022 online?

Kerala University has declared the PG CSS Result in the form of a provisional rank list which has been made available online on the official portal. Candidates need to log onto the portal - admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in. On the homepage, you will find the link for ‘PG PROVISIONAL RANKLIST’ and clicking on it will take you to the page where merit lists are placed. In the next step, select the course and click on submit button to display the Kerala University PG Ranklist 2022 on the screen. Search for your name on the list using your exam roll number. Save a copy of the Kerala University PG Rank List 2022 on your device for future reference.

