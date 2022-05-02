KVS Admission 2022: KVS Lottery Result 2022 - 23 Declared as 1st Admission List, Check at kvsangathan.nic.in

KVS Admission 2022: As per the latest update, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the KVS Lottery Result 2022 - 23 and notified the 1st Admission List today. Yes, on 2nd May, the KVS Class 1 Admission List 2022 has been released and published online by the Sangathan. Parents should note that the KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 Result has been declared state-wise and district-wise and they can check the School-wise KVS Admission List by logging onto the official website - kvsangathan.nic.in or kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. Alternatively, they can also click on the link provided below, which will take them to the official website to check the KVS Class 1 Admission List 2022.

KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 - Click Here to Check 1st Admission List

What after KVS Admission Result 2022?

With the KVS 1st Admission List 2022 declared today, parents and guardians are advised to check selection status of their child or ward and if allotted seat in any of the Kendriya Vidhyalaya, they should reach out to the administration. The school principal or head will notify them about the further formalities and admission procedure that needs to be completed to confirm the admission of their ward to the school. Parents should note that the last date for admissions to all classes except Class XI is 30th June 2022.

2nd and 3rd List to be Out Soon

After releasing the 1st Admission List, the Kendriya Vidyalayas would be required to complete admission formalities for the students who have been selected for admission to Class 1. Following this, the Sangathan will release the 2nd and 3rd Admission Lists for KVS Class 1 Admission 2022 on 6th and 10th May, respectively. Along with this, the provisional selection list of candidates will also be released on 6th and 17th May 2022. as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any. Along with this, the Sangathan has also notified that offline registrations for admissions to be made under TRE Provisions, SC/ST and OBC(NCL) will commence from 12th May 2022 onwards. The list of selected candidates under these categories will be released on 23rd to 30th May 2022.

