KVS Admission 2023-24: Class 1 Applications Commence Today, Check Details Here

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan registrations for the Class 1 admissions to begin today - March 27, 2023. Parents interested in securing admission for their children in the Kendriya Vidyalayas for 2023-24 Class 1 can visit the official website today to complete the application form. According to the official notification, the applications will be live on the official website at 10 AM today.

According to the schedule released, the last date for completing the KVS Class 1 applications is April 17, 2023. Candidates applying for the KVS admissions must fulfill the minimum age limit (6 years) as on March 31, 2023, in order to be considered for the admissions

The KVS Class 1 admission application 2023 is available on the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in. A direct link for students to complete the Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission application will also be available below.

KVS Class 1 Admission - Direct Link

Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission 2023 - Steps to Apply

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission 2023 applications will be live on the official website by 10 AM. Check below the steps to follow when applying for class 1 admission.

Step 1: Visit the KVS official website

Step 2: Click on the KVS Class 1 Application

Step 3: Enter all required details in the KVS Class 1 application

Step 4: Upload all necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 5: Review the applications and click on the final submission

Parents when submitting the KVS Class 1 application must note that one application form has to be submitted per child at the same Kendriya Vidyalaya. In case multiple forms are submitted only the last application will be considered.

Also Read: KVS Class 1 Admission 2023-24 Registrations from March 27, Check Schedule Here