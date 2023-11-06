LSAT India 2024 Registrations Underway at lsatindia.in, Get Direct Link To Register Here

LSAT India 2024: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has commenced the registrations for the Law School Admission Test for India (LSAT) India 2024 for its January and May sessions in online mode. Those candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the Law entrance exam can fill out the registration form through the official website - lsatindia.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their LSAT India January 2024 registration forms by January 10, 2024, and the deadline for the May session is May 2, 2024. The January session exam scheduling process will start on December 10, 2023, and end on January 12, 2024. The exam will be conducted on January 20 to 21, 2024. Whereas the May session exam will be conducted from May 16 to May 19, 2024. Candidates can click on the link provided below to register for the LSAT 2024.

LSAT India 2024 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

LSAT India 2024 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the LSAT India 2024 registrations in the table below:

Events Dates January session Registrations open August 14, 2023 Last date to register for LSAT January session January 10, 2024 Slot booking process December 10, 2023, to January 12, 2024 System readiness check and mock test December 17, 2023 to January 16, 2024 Exam date January 20 and 21, 2024 May session Registration window closes May 2, 2024 System readiness check and mock test March 29 to May 12, 2024 Date of the exam May 16 to May 19, 2024

LSAT India 2024 Overview

Interested and eligible candidates can go through the important information related to the LSAT 2024 entrance exam in the table below:

Particulars Details Examination name Law School Admission Test Exam conducting body Pearson Vue on behalf of LSAC Popularly known as LSAT India Level National level Purpose of the exam Admission into 5-year LLB, 3-year LLB and LLM programmes Scores accepted by Colleges accepting LSAT—India scores

How to fill out the LSAT India 2024 registration form online?

Candidates who are interested in applying for the LSAT 2024 exam can go through the below-given steps to fill out the registration form online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - lsatindia.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register

Step 3: Register yourself using a valid mobile number, email id and name

Step 4: Fill out the LSAT 2024 application form

Step 5: Create a new profile and upload the relevant documents required

Step 6: Make the payment of the LSAT India 2024 application fee

Step 7: Download the registration confirmation page and take a printout of it for future use

Also Read: DNB Post Diploma 2023 Mop up Round Registration Ends Today, Get Steps To Register Here

