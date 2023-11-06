  1. Home
  2. News
  3. LSAT India 2024 Registrations Underway at lsatindia.in, Get Direct Link To Register Here

LSAT India 2024 Registrations Underway at lsatindia.in, Get Direct Link To Register Here

LSAT India 2024: The LSAC has commenced the registration process for LSAT India 2024 online. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply can register at lsatindia.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 6, 2023 15:19 IST
LSAT India 2024
LSAT India 2024

LSAT India 2024: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has commenced the registrations for the Law School Admission Test for India (LSAT) India 2024 for its January and May sessions in online mode. Those candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the Law entrance exam can fill out the registration form through the official website - lsatindia.in. 

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their LSAT India January 2024 registration forms by January 10, 2024, and the deadline for the May session is May 2, 2024. The January session exam scheduling process will start on December 10, 2023, and end on January 12, 2024. The exam will be conducted on January 20 to 21, 2024. Whereas the May session exam will be conducted from May 16 to May 19, 2024. Candidates can click on the link provided below to register for the LSAT 2024. 

LSAT India 2024 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

LSAT India 2024 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the LSAT India 2024 registrations in the table below:

Events

Dates

January session

Registrations open

August 14, 2023

Last date to register for LSAT January session 

January 10, 2024

Slot booking process

December 10, 2023, to January 12, 2024

System readiness check and mock test

December 17, 2023 to January 16, 2024

Exam date

January 20 and 21, 2024

May session

Registration window closes

May 2, 2024

System readiness check and mock test

March 29 to May 12, 2024

Date of the exam 

May 16 to May 19, 2024

LSAT India 2024 Overview

Interested and eligible candidates can go through the important information related to the LSAT 2024 entrance exam in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Examination name

Law School Admission Test 

Exam conducting body

Pearson Vue on behalf of LSAC

Popularly known as 

LSAT India

Level

National level

Purpose of the exam

Admission into 5-year LLB, 3-year LLB and LLM programmes

Scores accepted by 

Colleges accepting LSAT—India scores

How to fill out the LSAT India 2024 registration form online?

Candidates who are interested in applying for the LSAT 2024 exam can go through the below-given steps to fill out the registration form online.

Step 1: Go to the official website - lsatindia.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register

Step 3: Register yourself using a valid mobile number, email id and name

Step 4: Fill out the LSAT 2024 application form

Step 5: Create a new profile and upload the relevant documents required 

Step 6: Make the payment of the LSAT India 2024 application fee

Step 7: Download the registration confirmation page and take a printout of it for future use

Also Read: DNB Post Diploma 2023 Mop up Round Registration Ends Today, Get Steps To Register Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023