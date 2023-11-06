DNB Post Diploma 2023 Mop up Round Registration Ends Today, Get Steps To Register Here

DNB Post Diploma Counselling 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close the registration and fee payment window for the DNB (Post Diploma) mop-up round counselling today: November 6, 2023. Eligible candidates who have not registered for the final round of counselling yet can fill out the counselling registration form by visiting the official website - counseling.nbe.edu.in.

As per the given dates, the choice filling window will be open by November 6, 2023, (till 5 pm). Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to complete the DNB Post Diploma Mop Up round 2023 counselling registrations online.

As per the official notice, candidates who do not join their allotted institute in the Final (Mop -up) Round of counselling by the stipulated date i.e. November 15, 2023, will lose their DNB (Post Diploma) seat & their 1st year course fee shall be forfeited.

DNB Post Diploma Mop up Round Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official schedule here

How to fill out the DNB mop up round counselling registration form 2023?

Candidates who have not registered for the DNB post diploma mop-up round counselling 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete their registration.

Step 1: Go to the official portal - counseling.nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for DNB post diploma mop-up round counselling available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the details as required in the registration link

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choices for allotment

Step 5: Save the choices made and upload the documents for verification

Step 6: Submit the counselling confirmation page for future reference

