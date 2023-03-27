MAH CET 3-year LLB 2023 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH CET 3 year LLB: Maharashtra CET Cell has extended the MAH CET 2023 3-year LLB registration dates. According to the revised schedule, the last date for submitting the MAH CET 3-year LLB registrations has been extended to March 31, 2023. All those eligible to apply for the MAH CET exams can visit the 3-year LLB Page to complete the registration and application process.

Earlier, Maharashtra CET Cell had set the registration dates to March 27, 2023. Students who are yet to submit the MAH CET 3-year LLB registration and application process can visit the official website until March 31, 2023, to complete the application form.

MAH CET 3-year LLB entrance exam will be conducted on May 2 and 3, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the exams must make sure that they complete the registration and application process within the time period provided.

The MAH CET 3-year LLB registration and application link are available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also complete the MAH CET 2023 3-year LLB registration and application process through the direct link given here.

MAH CET 3-year LLB - Steps to Apply

Candidates interested in applying for the Maharashtra CET 3-year LLB programme can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET Cell official website

Step 2; Click on the MAH CET 3-Year LLB programme

Step 3: Enter the details in the MAH CET Registration link

Step 4: Fill out the MAH CET 3-year LLB applications

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

MAH CET 3-year LLB Registration Fee

Candidates are required to submit the MAH CET 3-year LLB Registration fee when applying for the entrance exam. Students from the general, EWS category are required to submit a registration fee of Rs. 800 while students from SCT, ST, OBC, SBC categories are required to submit a fee of Rs. 600.

