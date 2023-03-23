MAH CET 5 year LLB Registrations Close Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

  1. Home
MAH CET 5 year LLB Registration and application window to close today. Candidates eligible to apply can complete the registration process through the link available here.

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 23, 2023 08:43 IST
MHT CET 5 year LLB Applications 2023
MAH CET 5-Year LLB Registrations: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will close the MAH LLB  CET 5-year registration window today - March 23, 2023. This is the extended window for students to complete the registration process. Candidates eligible to apply for MAH CET 5-year LLB programme can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET and complete the registration process. 

To complete the application process, students can visit the official website and first enter the details in the registration link given. After completing the registrations, students can fill in the MAH CET 5-year LLB online application form and submit the application fees. 

The MAH CET 5-year LLB registration window is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Students can also complete the MAH CET 5-year LLB programme registration and application process through the direct link available here. 

MAH CET 5-year LLB Registrations - Click Here 

How to complete the MAH CET 5-year LLB Registration and Application Process

Students eligible to apply for the MAH CET 5-year LLB programme can complete the registration and application process by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the MAH CET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the MAH CET 5-year LLB section

Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill in the MAH CET 2023 Application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and submit the MAH CET Application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

