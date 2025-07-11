Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MAH MBA CAP 2025 Registration Last Date, Apply at mba2025.mahacet.org.in

MAH MBA CAP 2025 registration window closes today, July 11, 2025. Students eligible to apply must visit the official website mba2025.mahacet.org.in to complete the registration and application process.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 11, 2025, 13:10 IST
MAH MBA CAP 2025 Registration Close Today
MAH MBA CAP 2025 Registration Close Today
MAH MBA CAP 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell will close the MAH MBA CAP 2025 registration window today, July 11, 2025. Students who have cleared their MBA entrance exams can register for allotment through the link on the official website.
The MAH MBA CAP 2025 online registration of the application and uploading of required documents by the candidate for admission commenced on June 28, 2025. After completing the registration process, students can complete the document verification and confirmation of applications until July 12, 2025. It must also be noted that applications registered after July 11 and applications confirmed by the scrutiny centre after July 12 will be considered only for Non-CAP Seats.

MAH MBA CAP 2025 Registration - Click Here

MAH MBA CAP 2025 Registration - Important Dates

Students applying for MAH MBA CET CAP 2025 can check the schedule below.

Category

Dates

Online Registration and uploading of documents last date

July 11, 2025

Document verification and confirmation of Application Form 

July 12, 2025

Display of the provisional merit list 

July 15, 2025

Submission of grievances

July 16 to 18, 2025

Display of the Final Merit lists

July 21, 2025

MAH MBA CAP 2025 Round: Steps to Register

Students yet to register for MAH MBA CAP can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAH CET Cell

Step 2: Click on the admission portal

Step 3: Click on the new registration link and complete the registration process

Step 4: Fill out the application and upload all necessary documents

Step 5: Save the filled application and click on submit


Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

