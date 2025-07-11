MAH MBA CAP 2025 Registration Last Date, Apply at mba2025.mahacet.org.in

MAH MBA CAP 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell will close the MAH MBA CAP 2025 registration window today, July 11, 2025. Students who have cleared their MBA entrance exams can register for allotment through the link on the official website. The MAH MBA CAP 2025 online registration of the application and uploading of required documents by the candidate for admission commenced on June 28, 2025. After completing the registration process, students can complete the document verification and confirmation of applications until July 12, 2025. It must also be noted that applications registered after July 11 and applications confirmed by the scrutiny centre after July 12 will be considered only for Non-CAP Seats.

Students applying for MAH MBA CET CAP 2025 can check the schedule below.

Category Dates Online Registration and uploading of documents last date July 11, 2025 Document verification and confirmation of Application Form July 12, 2025 Display of the provisional merit list July 15, 2025 Submission of grievances July 16 to 18, 2025 Display of the Final Merit lists July 21, 2025

MAH MBA CAP 2025 Round: Steps to Register

Students yet to register for MAH MBA CAP can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAH CET Cell

Step 2: Click on the admission portal

Step 3: Click on the new registration link and complete the registration process

Step 4: Fill out the application and upload all necessary documents