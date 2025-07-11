MAH MBA CAP 2025 Registration Last Date, Apply at mba2025.mahacet.org.in

MAH MBA CAP 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell will close the MAH MBA CAP 2025 registration window today, July 11, 2025. Students who have cleared their MBA entrance exams can register for allotment through the link on the official website.
The MAH MBA CAP 2025 online registration of the application and uploading of required documents by the candidate for admission commenced on June 28, 2025. After completing the registration process, students can complete the document verification and confirmation of applications until July 12, 2025. It must also be noted that applications registered after July 11 and applications confirmed by the scrutiny centre after July 12 will be considered only for Non-CAP Seats.
MAH MBA CAP 2025 Registration - Click Here
MAH MBA CAP 2025 Registration - Important Dates
Students applying for MAH MBA CET CAP 2025 can check the schedule below.
|
Category
|
Dates
|
Online Registration and uploading of documents last date
|
July 11, 2025
|
Document verification and confirmation of Application Form
|
July 12, 2025
|
Display of the provisional merit list
|
July 15, 2025
|
Submission of grievances
|
July 16 to 18, 2025
|
Display of the Final Merit lists
|
July 21, 2025
MAH MBA CAP 2025 Round: Steps to Register
Students yet to register for MAH MBA CAP can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of MAH CET Cell
Step 2: Click on the admission portal
Step 3: Click on the new registration link and complete the registration process
Step 4: Fill out the application and upload all necessary documents
Step 5: Save the filled application and click on submit
