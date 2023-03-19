MAH MBA, MMS CET 2023 Admit Card Out, Get Direct Link Here

MAH CET 2023 Admit Card: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has issued the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 admit card. Candidates who have successfully completed the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 registration and application process can download the admit card through the link available on the official website.

According to the information provided, the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 admit card is available in the candidate login. Candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the MAH CET Application number and password in the admit card link given.

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on March 25 and 26, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org to download the MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2023. Candidates can also download the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 admit card through the link available here.

MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2023 - Admit Card Direct Link

How to Download MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 Admit Card

The Maharashtra CET 2023 admit card for the MBA/ MMS programme is available on the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 admit card.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET Cell official website

Step 2: Click on the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 link

Step 3: Click on candidate login and enter the application number and password

Step 4: The MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 Admit Card

Candidates must note that the MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2023 admit card is a mandatory document which has to be varied by the students to the exam centre. Students will not be permitted entry inside the exam hall without the MAH MBA/ MMS Admit Card 2023.

Details Given on the MAH CET Admit Card

The following details will be given on the MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2023

Candidate name and roll number

Name of Examination

Exam centre name and address

Examination schedule

Reporting time to the exam centre

Instructions for candidates

