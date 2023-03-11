MAH MCA CET 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH MCA CET 2023 Registration: As per the schedule, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the registrations for the Masters in Computer Applications Common Entrance Test (MCA CET) 2023 today i.e. March 11, 2023. Thus, candidates who have not registered for MAH MCA CET 2023 yet must do the same on the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org as the authorities may not provide any extensions.

The application fee for general category applicants from the states of Maharashtra, outside Maharashtra state (OMS), and Jammu & Kashmir is Rs 1,000. Whereas, candidates from the reserved category and persons with disabilities (PwD) from the state of Maharashtra have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 800.

MAH MCA CET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

Who is Eligible for MAH MCA CET 2023?

Only Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam. Interested candidates can check out MAH MCA CET 2023 Eligibility Criteria Here-

The candidate should be an Indian National

He/She should have Passed B.C.A or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Sc (IT) or B.E. (CSE) or B.Tech (CSE) or B.E. (IT) or B.Tech. (IT) or equivalent Degree and obtained at least 50% marks in aggregate

OR

Candidate should have any graduation degree (e.g: B.E. or B.Tech or B.Sc or B.Com or B.A. or B.Voc. etc) preferably with Mathematics at 10+2 Level or at Graduation Level(with additional bridge Courses as per the norms of the concerned University) and obtained at least 50% marks in aggregate

Candidates appearing for the final year of the qualifying examination are also eligible to appear for CET)

Candidates can check out the entire eligibility criteria along with other exam details below through the Information brochure attached below.

MAH MCA CET 2023 Information Brochure PDF- Click Here

How to Fill MAH MCA CET 2023 Application Form?

Candidates who have not filled out the MAH MCA CET 2023 Application form yet must do the same on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MAH MCA CET 2023 from PG Courses (Technical Education)

Step 3: Read the instructions carefully and register yourself

Step 4: Now, log in with the required details

Step 5: Fill out the MAH MCA CET 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay the required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout for future purposes

MAH MCA CET 2023 Exam

MCA CET 2023 Entrance Examination For Admission to Professional Courses in admission to First Year of Full Time Post Graduate Degree in MCA course through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023- 24 will be held at various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State.

