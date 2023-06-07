  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable Released, Check Schedule Here

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable Released, Check Schedule Here

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Supplementary Exams 2023 has been released on the official website. Students who fail one or two exams can appear in compartment exams.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 7, 2023 15:38 IST
Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Supplementary Exams 2023 Timetable
Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Supplementary Exams 2023 Timetable
CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exams 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE) has released the timetable for Higher Secondary Certificate(HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) compartment exams. According to the official schedule, the Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC supplementary exams 2023 will commence on July 18, 2023. 

Students can access and download the Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC supplementary exam 2023 timetable from the official website: mahahsscboard.in. Students who could not qualify for one or two exams can appear in the Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exams 2023. 

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

MAH SSC Timetable 2023- Click Here (PDF file)

MAH HSC Timetable 2023 (General and Bi-Focal)- Click Here (PDF file)

MAH HSC Timetable 2023 (Vocational)- Click Here (PDF file)

Maharashtra SSC July Timetable 2023

Candidates must note that only the first two exam dates are available in the below table. They will have to visit the official website to download the complete PDF.

Date

Timings

First Half 

Timings

Second Half 

July 18, 2023

11.00 AM to 2.00 PM

First language paper:

Marathi

Hindi 

Urdu 

Gujarati

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Sindhi

Bengal 

Punjabi

 

3.00 PM to 6.00 PM

Second or third language papers:

German 

French

July 19, 2023

11.00 AM to 2.00 PM

Marathi

Kannada

Tamil

Telugu

Malayalam

Sindhi

Bengal 

Punjabi

    

11.00 AM to 1.00 PM

Second or third language paper:

Marathi (Composite)

When Will Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC supplementary exams 2023 Conclude?

As per the schedule, Maharashtra HSC Supplementary exams 2023 for general and bifocal (vocational) courses will end on August 10, and for certificate vocational courses on August 5, 2023. 

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Whereas, Maharashtra SSC exams will be concluded on August 1, 2023. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. However, the duration of the exam and shift timings can be different.

How to Download Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Exams 2023 Timetable?

Students who wish to appear in the exams can download the schedule from the official website by following the below-mentioned instructions-

Step 1: Visit the official website: mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Go to latest notifications and choose timetable

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 3: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download it

Step 5: Keep multiple hard copies for exam purposes

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Results 2023 Announced

Previously, the board announced the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 on June 2. Whereas, HSC results were declared on May 25, 2023. The authorities conducted the SSC exams from March 2 to March 25 and the HSC exams from February 21 to March 20, 2023.

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Admit Card, Exam City Slip for June 9 to 11 exams Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Board Name
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    CO-POWERED BY

    Related Stories

    Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023