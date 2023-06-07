Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Timetable Released, Check Schedule Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exams 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination (MSBSHSE) has released the timetable for Higher Secondary Certificate(HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) compartment exams. According to the official schedule, the Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC supplementary exams 2023 will commence on July 18, 2023.

Students can access and download the Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC supplementary exam 2023 timetable from the official website: mahahsscboard.in. Students who could not qualify for one or two exams can appear in the Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exams 2023.

MAH SSC Timetable 2023- Click Here (PDF file)

MAH HSC Timetable 2023 (General and Bi-Focal)- Click Here (PDF file)

MAH HSC Timetable 2023 (Vocational)- Click Here (PDF file)

Maharashtra SSC July Timetable 2023

Candidates must note that only the first two exam dates are available in the below table. They will have to visit the official website to download the complete PDF.

Date Timings First Half Timings Second Half July 18, 2023 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM First language paper: Marathi Hindi Urdu Gujarati Kannada Tamil Telugu Malayalam Sindhi Bengal Punjabi 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM Second or third language papers: German French July 19, 2023 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM Marathi Kannada Tamil Telugu Malayalam Sindhi Bengal Punjabi 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM Second or third language paper: Marathi (Composite)

When Will Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC supplementary exams 2023 Conclude?

As per the schedule, Maharashtra HSC Supplementary exams 2023 for general and bifocal (vocational) courses will end on August 10, and for certificate vocational courses on August 5, 2023.

Whereas, Maharashtra SSC exams will be concluded on August 1, 2023. The exams will be conducted in two shifts. However, the duration of the exam and shift timings can be different.

How to Download Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supplementary Exams 2023 Timetable?

Students who wish to appear in the exams can download the schedule from the official website by following the below-mentioned instructions-

Step 1: Visit the official website: mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Go to latest notifications and choose timetable

Step 3: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download it

Step 5: Keep multiple hard copies for exam purposes

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Results 2023 Announced

Previously, the board announced the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 on June 2. Whereas, HSC results were declared on May 25, 2023. The authorities conducted the SSC exams from March 2 to March 25 and the HSC exams from February 21 to March 20, 2023.

