Maharashtra Law CET 2023: Exam Date for 5-year LLB Programme Revised, Check Schedule Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has revised the examination dates for MAH CET 5-year LLB exam 2023. Candidates can check the revised date here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 27, 2023 13:34 IST
MAH CET 5-year LLB 2023: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has revised the examination dates for MAH CET 5-year LLB exam 2023. According to the revised dates, the MAH CET cell will conduct the MAH LLB 5-year CET exam on April 20, 2023. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the MAH LLB 5-year CET exam 2023 and are yet to register can do the same by filling out the registration form through the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org. 

According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2023 online application form is March 23. Candidates are advised to read all the details mentioned in the information brochure carefully before applying for the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2023. 

MAH CET 5-year LLB 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Official Notice - Direct Link (Click Here)

MAH LLB 5-year CET 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to MAH LLB 5-year CET 2023 exam in the table given below.

Events

Dates

Revised Date of CET Registrations

March 15, 2023, to March 23, 2023

MAH LLB 5-year CET 2023 Exam

April 20, 2023

How to Register for MAH LLB 5-year CET 2023?

Candidates appearing for Maharashtra LLB 5-year CET 2023 examinations can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website- mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2023 registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Login using the required details as asked in the registration form

Step 4: Now, make the payment of the MAH LLB 5-year CET 2023 registration fee 

Step 5: Click on the final submit button to complete the registration process

