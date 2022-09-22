Maharashtra MSBTE Result 2022 Declared for non-AICTE Courses at msbte.org.in, Get Download Link Here

MSBTE non-AICTE Result 2022 (OUT): The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced the result for the Vidya Summer exams held for Government Approved Short Term (Non-AICTE) Courses in online mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the MSBTE non-AICTE result online at the official website - msbte.org.in.

They will have to use their username, password and module to download the MSBTE non-AICTE result 2022. As per the media reports, the scorecard of MSBTE non-AICET scores will be released shortly. MSBTE conducted the short-term non-AICTE courses written exams from 18th July to 5th August 2022.

How To Check MSBTE non-AICTE Result 2022?

To check and download the Maharashtra MSBTE non-AICTE result for the summer exams, candidates will have to visit the official website - msbte.org.in. Now, click on institute available on the upper tab. On the new page, select institute login. The MSBTE login window will appear on the screen. Now, enter username, password and module to get the MSBTE non-AICTE result 2022. Also, save the same for future reference.

MSBTE non-AICTE Result 2022 official Notification

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) released an official notification before the announcement of results. As per that notice, it has been stated - "You are hereby informed that through the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education as per the above referenced Circular Result of summer-2022 examination of the student in Government recognized short term course (Non AICTE) conducted. It has been announced on the website of the Board on 21/09/2022."

About Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous Board of the Government of Maharashtra mandated to regulate matters pertaining to Diploma Level Technical education in the state.

MHT CET Counselling Registration For Engineering Stream

Recently, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the MHT CET 2022 counselling registration for engineering courses. Candidates qualifying in the entrance exam can apply for MHT CET counselling registration 2022 at the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org till 4 October by 4 PM. The admission to the participating institutions is done based on the candidate's rank, choice filled by them and availability of seats.