Manabadi Inter Result 2022: Get List of Websites To Check BIEAP Intermediate 1st Year, 2nd Year Result Here

Manabadi Inter Result 2022, BIEAP Intermediate 1st Year, 2nd Year Result: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare the result of the Manabadi AP Class 11th 12th today in online mode. Students can check their AP Intermediate result on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in. Also board has partnered with other third-party websites and education portals to share AP Inter results with the students. To check the result, students will have to enter the required credentials in the login window.

Once declared, students will also get access to BIEAP Intermediate 1st Year, 2nd Yea Results 2022 via the direct link to be provided here on this page. The online AP Inter result 2022 will be provisional. Students will have to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration the result.

Check AP Inter 1st Year Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Today)

Check AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Today)

Where To Check the Manabadi AP Inter Results 2022?

To check Manabadi Inter result 2022 for 1st and 2nd Year, students will have to visit the official websites or they can check the same on this page too. However, there might be chances that due to heavy traffic, the official website of the AP board might get slow. However, students can check their AP Board result at these websites -

bie.ap.gov.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

ap12.jagranjosh.com

results.apcfss.in

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

Apart from these websites, the authorities might provide the facility to check the Andhra Pradesh Class 11th and 12th result via SMS. Going as per last year, the students did check their AP Inter result via SMS.

Get Latest Updates on AP Inter Results 2022 Here

How To Check Manabadi AP Inter Results 2022 Through SMS?

Students can also check the Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st 2nd results via SMS. Also, the below-mentioned steps are based on last year. This is it is uncertain whether the board will provide the SMS facility or not. To do so, they will have to go and open the Messaging app on the phone and then follow this - Go to the Message/SMS application on the mobile phone. Now, type SMS on this format - APGEN<space>REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263.

Also Read: AP Intermediate Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Manabadi AP 1st, 2nd Year Inter Results Today @bie.ap.gov.in

Is there any other Alternative method To Check Manabadi AP Inter Results 2022?

As per reports, the board might also release the AP 1st 2nd Result 2022 via Mobile App. These apps are available on the PlayStore for Android Phones and can be downloaded easily from there. The board will announce the Manabadi AP 12th result 2022 on these three different Android Mobile Apps -

Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect

AP Fiber TV

People’s First Mobile App.

Also Read: Manabadi AP Inter Results 2022 (Today): Know When, Where and How to check Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results