Manabadi TS SSC Supplementary Result 2022 (OUT): Check Telangana Class 10 Results for Supply Exam at bse.telangana.gov.in

Manabadi TS SSC Supplementary Result 2022 (OUT): Putting an end to the long wait, Manabadi SSC Resullt 2022 for 10th Class students of Telangana Board has been declared. While the official declaration of Telangana 10th Result 2022 was done on 1st Sept during late evening hours, the result checking link for the students has been made available today at 11:30 AM by the board. As per media reports, the BSE Telangana SSC Results for Supply Exam can be checked online on official website as well as third party websites. Students can now check TS Class 10 Supply Results for August Exam online by visiting the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. To make this even simpler, a direct link to check the same has been placed below as well:

Check TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

TS SSC Supply Result Declared for 55 Thousand Students

According to the details shared by local media agencies, around 55 thousand students had registered and appeared for the TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam 2022 held in August 2022. The Telangana Class 10 Advanced Supply Exam 2022 began on 1st Aug and concluded on 10th Aug and the result for the same has been declared today. A total of 55,662 students attended the exams, who can now check their results online by logging onto the portal.

How to check TS SSC Supplementary Result 2022 online?

To ensure quick and easy checking of the Telangana SSC Supplementary Result 2022, the exam authority has published the same online and made it available to the students online. Students who have appeared for the Advanced Supplementary Exam held in August 2022, need to visit the official website - bse.telangan.gov.in or other third party websites such as Manabadi Result portal to check and access their TS 10th Supply Result 2022. To retrieve the Telangana SSC Supply Results, candidates will be required to enter their exam roll number and other details on the portal. Upon submission of these details, candidates will get digital scorecard for Manabadi SSC Result 2022 which will be displayed on the screen. From here, the scorecard can be downloaded in PDF format on the device as well.

