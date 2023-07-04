Manipur Board Class 12 improvement exam 2023 application starts, apply for COHSEM HSE supplementary exam till July 12

Manipur Board Class 12 Improvement Exam 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) Manipur has started the Manipur HSE improvement exam application process. The heads of the respective schools and colleges are required to submit the completed Manipur 12th exam form along with the fee from 10 AM to 4 PM. The last date to submit the Manipur Board 12th supplementary exam form along with the requisite fee is July 12.

COHSEM released an official notice that states, "All the concerned Heads of the Institution are therefore requested kindly to submit completed Examination Forms along with necessary fees and relevant documents on or before the last date mentioned above during office hours (from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m.) on all working days." The date and centres of the Manipur board higher secondary supplementary exam 2023 will be notified later on by the council.

Manipur Board Class 12 Improvement Exam 2023 Dates

Students as well as the respective heads of the school can check below the HSE Manipur improvement exam registration dates. Check the table for detailed information for candidates of EIE who failed in 4 elective subjects:

Category Last date of form submission with fee Documents to be enclosed Eligible for Improvement Examination (EIE) candidates July 12, 2023 Original statement of marks Students who have passed but failed in the 4th elective subject July 12, 2023 Original statement of marks

Dates for For candidates who passed all subjects

Category Last date of form submission Last date of form issued by council Last date of form submission with fee Documents to be enclosed Candidates who have passed all subjects may appear in the improvement exam in one subject (theory or practical) July 6, 2023 July 7, 2023 July 12, 2023 Original statement of marks

Manipur 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Application for Candiates Affected by Violence

The notice also states, "Any displaced candidate affected by the recent violence in the state may submit their completed Examination Forms to the Council office along with necessary fees and relevant documents on or before the last date mentioned above during office hours (from 10.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m) on all working days. Such candidates may contact helpline No. 9436235736 of the Council for further assistance, if any."

