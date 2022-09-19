MAT 2022 Special Drive Registration Begins for IBT at mat.aima.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

MAT IBT Registration 2022: As per the recent updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) has started the special drive registration for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Internet Based Test (IBT) 2022 exam from today. Interested candidates can register for MAT IBT special drive exam at mat.aima.in. To register for MAT IBT 2022, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,850.

As per the released dates, the AIMA MAT for IBT Special Drive will be held on two dates - 8th and 10th October 2022. The candidates who are willing to appear for MAT IBT exam scheduled on 8th October can register till 5th October whereas those appearing for the IBT exam on 10th October can register till 7th October 2022.

MAT IBT Exam Dates 2022 for Special Drive on 8th October

Events Dates MAT IBT Special Drive Exam 8th October 2022 Last date to apply for MAT IBT 5th October 2022 MAT IBT admit card 6th October

MAT IBT Exam Dates 2022 for Special Drive on 10th October

Events Dates MAT IBT Special Drive Exam 10th October 2022 Last date to apply for MAT IBT 7th October 2022 MAT IBT admit card 8th October

How To Fill MAT IBT Application Form 2022 for Special Drive?

The officials have released the application form of MAT IBT in online mode. Candidates can fill up the form of AIMA MAT IBT from the official website - mat.aima.in. They will have register by entering the required details. Then, login with the required credentials and fill up the MAT IBT application form for the special drive. Also, upload the specified documents and pay the application fees.

Candidates are advised to download and also take a printout of the MAT IBT 2022 form for future reference. Also, in case of any clarification regarding IBT, candidates can send email to matibt@aima.in or contact at 8130338839, 9599030586.

MAT IBT Special Drive Exam 2022

As per the updates, the AIMA MAT IBT will have a total of 200 questions. Each section will have 40 questions and candidates will have to finish the paper within 2.5 hours. The MAT IBT special drive question paper will have the following five sections - Mathematical Skills and Indian and Global Environment, Language Comprehension, Intelligence and Critical Reasoning and Data Analysis and Sufficiency.