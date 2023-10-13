MAT Exam Dates 2023 Released for December Phase; Check Complete Schedule Here

  1. Home
MAT Exam Dates 2023 are live now. Candidates can start applying at mat.aima.in. Check out the registration, admit card, and exam schedule for the AIMA MAT December phase here.

Updated: Oct 13, 2023 12:10 IST
Important Highlights
  • MAT 2023 Exam begins on December 3, 2023.
  • The last to Apply is December 14, 2023.
  • MAT 2023 Exam will be held in PBT, CBT, and IBT Mode.

MAT Exam Dates 2023: All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the exam dates for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for the December phase. The exam will be once conducted in PBT mode, twice in CBT, and thrice in IBT mode. MAT 2023 registrations have started on the official website: mat.aima.in. Interested candidates must apply before the deadline. 

The application fee for MAT 2023 December phase is Rs 2, 100. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam must apply by December 14, 2023. Aspirants must check out the eligibility requirements before applying. Check out the complete schedule for MAT Exam Dates 2023 below.

MAT 2023 December Phase Schedule

Check out the mandatory schedule below:

Events

Dates

Last date to apply

December 5, 2023 PBT

November 28, 2023 CBT

December 11, 2023 CBT

December 3, 2023 IBT

December 6, 2023 IBT

December 14, 2023 IBT

Admit card download starts

December 7, 2023 PBT

November 30, 2023 CBT

December 13, 2023 IBT

December 4, 2023 IBT

December 7, 2023 IBT

December 18, 2023 IBT

MAT Exam Dates 2023

December 9, 2023 PBT

December 3, 2023 CBT

December 16, 2023 CBT

December 6, 2023 IBT

December 9, 2203 IBT

December 17, 2023 IBT

How to Apply for MAT 2023 December Phase?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to register form

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and select 5 preferred institutes

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the form

Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

