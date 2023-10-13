MAT Exam Dates 2023 Released for December Phase; Check Complete Schedule Here

|Important Highlights
|
MAT Exam Dates 2023: All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the exam dates for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for the December phase. The exam will be once conducted in PBT mode, twice in CBT, and thrice in IBT mode. MAT 2023 registrations have started on the official website: mat.aima.in. Interested candidates must apply before the deadline.
The application fee for MAT 2023 December phase is Rs 2, 100. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam must apply by December 14, 2023. Aspirants must check out the eligibility requirements before applying. Check out the complete schedule for MAT Exam Dates 2023 below.
MAT 2023 December Phase Schedule
Check out the mandatory schedule below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to apply
|
December 5, 2023 PBT
November 28, 2023 CBT
December 11, 2023 CBT
December 3, 2023 IBT
December 6, 2023 IBT
December 14, 2023 IBT
|
Admit card download starts
|
December 7, 2023 PBT
November 30, 2023 CBT
December 13, 2023 IBT
December 4, 2023 IBT
December 7, 2023 IBT
December 18, 2023 IBT
|
MAT Exam Dates 2023
|
December 9, 2023 PBT
December 3, 2023 CBT
December 16, 2023 CBT
December 6, 2023 IBT
December 9, 2203 IBT
December 17, 2023 IBT
MAT Exam Dates 2023- Click Here
How to Apply for MAT 2023 December Phase?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: mat.aima.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to register form
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and select 5 preferred institutes
Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the form
Step 7: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
Also Read: IIT JAM 2024 Application Form Last Date Today, Get Link To Apply Here