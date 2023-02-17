MAT PBT Admit Card 2023 Released at mat.aima.in, Know How to Access Here

MAT PBT Admit Card 2023 Released: As per the latest updates, the All India Management Association (AIMA) has issued the admit card for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) being conducted as a Paper-Based Test (PBT). Candidates who are going to appear in the aptitude test can download the MAT PBT 2023 Admit Card on the official website i.e. mat.aima.in. They will have to enter their registered ID and password to download the hall ticket.

MAT PBT 2023 exam will be conducted on February 19, 2023, at various examination centres in around 35 cities. Candidates must note that they are required to carry a hall ticket along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Without this, no one shall be granted entry to the examination hall. They can check the steps to access the hall ticket here

How to Download MAT PBT Admit Card 2023?

Only registered candidates can access and download the MAT 2023 Admit Card. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download the hall ticket on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on MAT 2023 PBT admit card

Step 3: Enter the email ID, DOB, and password

Step 4: MAT PBT 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket

Step 6: Take a few printouts for exam purposes

What Details will be Mentioned on MAT PBT Admit Card 2023?

MAT 2023 Admit card will comprise various details regarding the candidate and exam. These are a few details that will be mentioned on the admission ticket-

Name of the candidate

Form number

Roll number

Exam date and timings

Examination venue

Important Instructions

Also Read: ATMA 2023: Registration Fee Payment Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here