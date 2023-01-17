MET 2023 Entrance Dates Announced at manipal.edu, Check Complete Schedule Here

MET 2023: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has announced the examination dates of MET 2023 on the official website. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the MET 2023 to get admission into various programmes i.e. BTech, BTech & BPharm / PharmD, and others at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT MAHE Manipal) can check and download the complete schedule from the official website- manipal.edu

As per the recent updates, candidates who are eligible and have already applied for various programmes in one application in PharmD, or BPharm courses were advised to appear in MET 2023 Phase 1 examinations. However, the score obtained in the MET 2023 Phase 2, if any, will be considered for the preparation of the merit list of the BTech programme only, the official notification said.

MET 2023 Exam Schedule

As per the recent updates, the MAHE will conduct the MET 2023 exam for the programmes i.e. B.Tech, B.Tech & B.Pharm / Pharm.D in three slots, whereas, the first slot will start at 9 am, and the second and third slots will start at 12.30 pm, and 4 pm respectively. Candidates can go through the below-given exam schedule for MET 2023.

B.Tech, B.Tech & B.Pharm / Pharm.D - 1st Attempt Schedule

Events Date Last Date to Apply with Application Fee March 15, 2023 Tentative Dates of Online Test Booking April 21, 2023, to April 24, 2023 Test Date - 1st Attempt April 28, 2023, to April 30, 2023 Merit List Date - 1st Attempt (Tentative) 2nd week of June 2023 Commencement of Counselling (Tentative) 2nd week of June 2023

B.Tech, B.Tech & B.Pharm / Pharm.D - 2nd Attempt Schedule

Events Date Timeline Applied after the last date of submission of application for the Attempt 1st & before the last date for the submission of the application of the 2nd Phase Tentative Dates of Online Test Booking May 19, 2023, to May 22, 2023 Test Date - 1st Attempt May 27, 2023, to May 28, 2023 Merit List Date - 1st Attempt (Tentative) 2nd week of June 2023 Commencement of Counselling (Tentative) 2nd week of June 2023

MET Online Test Booking System (OTBS) 2023

Candidates can book their MET 2023 entrance exam slots in online mode by Online Test Booking System (OTBS) link available on the website. The official notification also added that if a lower number of applications are received from a particular city then the exam center at the nearest city will be made available in the OTBS system.

