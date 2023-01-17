    MET 2023 Entrance Dates Announced at manipal.edu, Check Complete Schedule Here

    MET 2023: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has announced the examination dates of MET 2023 on the official website. Candidates can book their exam slots in online mode by Online Test Booking System (OTBS) from the official website- manipalotbs.com. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 18, 2023 08:22 IST
    MET 2023: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has announced the examination dates of MET 2023 on the official website. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the MET 2023 to get admission into various programmes i.e. BTech, BTech & BPharm / PharmD, and others at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT MAHE Manipal) can check and download the complete schedule from the official website- manipal.edu

    As per the recent updates, candidates who are eligible and have already applied for various programmes in one application in PharmD, or BPharm courses were advised to appear in MET 2023 Phase 1 examinations. However, the score obtained in the MET 2023 Phase 2, if any, will be considered for the preparation of the merit list of the BTech programme only, the official notification said.

    MET 2023 Exam Schedule 

    As per the recent updates, the MAHE will conduct the MET 2023 exam for the programmes i.e. B.Tech, B.Tech & B.Pharm / Pharm.D in three slots, whereas, the first slot will start at 9 am, and the second and third slots will start at 12.30 pm, and 4 pm respectively. Candidates can go through the below-given exam schedule for MET 2023.

    • B.Tech, B.Tech & B.Pharm / Pharm.D - 1st Attempt Schedule

    Events

    Date

    Last Date to Apply with Application Fee

    March 15, 2023

    Tentative Dates of Online Test Booking 

    April 21, 2023, to April 24, 2023

    Test Date  - 1st Attempt

    April 28, 2023, to April 30, 2023

    Merit List Date - 1st Attempt (Tentative)

    2nd week of June 2023

    Commencement of Counselling (Tentative)

    2nd week of June 2023

     

    • B.Tech, B.Tech & B.Pharm / Pharm.D - 2nd Attempt Schedule

    Events

    Date

    Timeline

    Applied after the last date of submission of application for the Attempt 1st & before the last date for the submission of the application of the 2nd Phase 

    Tentative Dates of Online Test Booking 

    May 19, 2023, to May 22, 2023

    Test Date  - 1st Attempt

    May 27, 2023, to May 28, 2023

    Merit List Date - 1st Attempt (Tentative)

    2nd week of June 2023

    Commencement of Counselling (Tentative)

    2nd week of June 2023

    MET Online Test Booking System (OTBS) 2023 

    Candidates can book their MET 2023 entrance exam slots in online mode by Online Test Booking System (OTBS) link available on the website. The official notification also added that if a lower number of applications are received from a particular city then the exam center at the nearest city will be made available in the OTBS system.

