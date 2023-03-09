    MHT CET 2023 BE, BPharm Registrations Commence, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

    MHT CET 2023 B.E, B.Pharm and Agriculture course registration and application process is now live. Candidates eligible to apply for the Maharashtra CET B.E, BPharm and Agriculture programme can complete the registrations through the link available here.

    Maharashtra CET 2023: MHT CET Application process for B.E and B.Pharm and Agriculture courses commences. Candidates eligible to apply for the programmes can complete the registration and application process through the link available online. According to the schedule released, the last date for candidates to complete the MHT CET B.E, B.Pharm and Agriculture registration and application process is April 7, 2023. 

    To register for the MHT CET 2023 B.E, B.Pharm and Agriculture programmes, candidates are required to first visit the official website and enter all required details in the MHT CET 2023 Registration link. After completing the MHT CET 2023 Registrations, candidates will be able to fill in the application form and submit the MHT CET 2023 application fee.

    MHT CET 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Dates

    Online registration & Confirmation of Application Form on website

    March 8 to April 7, 2023

    Online registration & Confirmation of Application Form on website (with additional Late Fee of Rs. 500/- for all categories)

    March 8 to April 15, 2023

    MHT CET 2023 Registration Process

    The Maharashtra CET Registration link for the B.E, B.Pharm and Agriculture programme is now available on the official website. To complete the MHT CET 2023 Registrations candidates can follow the below-given steps.

    Step 1: Visit the MHT CET 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the 2023-24 Academic Portal

    Step 3: Click on MHT CET B.E, B.Pharm Registration link

    Step 4: Click on Registration and enter the required details

    Step 5: Fill in the online application form

    Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
