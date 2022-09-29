    MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling Registration 2022 To Start From Tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org

    MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling 2022: State Cell will start the registration process for Maharashtra CET law counselling 2022 from tomorrow at llb3cap22.mahacet.org. Eligible candidates with non-zero CET scores in MHT CET 3-year LLB can fill out the CAP application form in online mode. Check updates here 

    Updated: Sep 29, 2022 18:58 IST
    MHT CET 3-year LLB Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the State CET Cell, Maharashtra will begin the counselling of Maharashtra CET law 2022 for admission to 3-year LLB from tomorrow i.e 30th September. All the eligible candidates can fill up the MHT CET 3-year LLB counselling form for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) at CET portal - llb3cap22.mahacet.org. Only those candidates who have obtained a valid non-zero CET score in MH CET law 3-year can fill the CAP application form along with their college preference. The MH CET law scores will be accepted by 142 colleges across Maharashtra. 

    How To Register for MHT CET Law for 3-year LLB Counselling? 

    Eligible candidates can register for the 3-year LLB counselling on the CET portal - llb3cap22.mahacet.org. Once, the link will be activated, they need to click on - New Registration. On the next page, they have to log in by using their registration number and roll number. Now register by entering the basic details. Further, they need to login and fill out the CAP application form. They also have to upload a scanned photograph and signature. To submit the form, they need to pay the application fee of Rs.5,000. 

    How To Fill Option in MHT CET Law 3-year LLB Counselling Form 2022? 

    After filling out the Maharashtra CET CAP application form for 3-year LLB, candidates have to fill out the option form. This will allow the candidates to select law colleges based on their preferences. Candidates will get the option to reset their preferences by clicking on - the reset preferences option. After selecting the law colleges, candidates must lock the option form. 

    Participating Institutes For Admission Through MHT CET 3-Year LLB  

    University

    Seats

    Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University

    900

    University Of Mumbai

    7320

    Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Aurangabad

    960

    Shivaji University Kolhapur

    780

    Savitribai Phule Pune University

    3040

