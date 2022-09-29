JAC Delhi Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result For Round 1 Announced at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

JAC Delhi Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, Joint Admission Counselling Committee has announced the JAC Delhi 2022 round 1 seat allotment result for BTech admissions. Candidates can download their JAC Delhi seat allotment result for round 1 in online mode at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. Candidates will have to use their JEE Main application number and password to download the JAC Delhi counselling seat allotment result.

All the shortlisted candidates have to pay the JAC counselling seat acceptance fee and further, report to the allotted institutions from 29th September to 4th October as per their JEE Main rank. If any candidate is not able to pay the fee then it will lead to the cancellation of admission. The result of the JAC Delhi round 2 seat allotment will be released on 6th October 2022.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download JAC Delhi Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result For Round 1?

To check the result of JAC Delhi seat allotment result 2022 for round 1, candidates must visit the official website - jacdelhi.nic.in. Further, on the homepage, they need to click on the link - Registered candidates Sign In and then login by using the JEE Main application number and password. On the new page, the JAC Delhi seat allotment result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Now, download the round 1 allotment letter for the admission process. All the qualified candidates for JAC Delhi 2022 round 1 allotment result have to confirm their admission by paying the acceptance fee via online mode. The candidates have to pay the admission fees and get their documents verified at the allotted centre to confirm their admission.

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) 2022

Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) is conducted for admission to engineering and allied courses at Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University(DSEU) and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT). Admission to these colleges are done based on JEE Main scores.