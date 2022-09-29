WBJEE Counselling 2022: Registration for JEE Main Candidates begin at wbjeeb.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

WBJEE 2022 Counselling JEE Main Candidates: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has started the WBJEE 2022 Counselling Registrations for JEE Main 2022 qualified students. Candidates interested in applying for the counselling process through WBJEE can visit the official website today to complete the counselling registration and application process.

As per the schedule available, the last date for students to complete the WBJEE 2022 JEE Main counselling registrations is October 10, 2022, while the last date to complete the WBJEE 2022 Choice filling process is October 11, 2022.

The WBJEE 2022 JEE Main counselling registration link is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. A direct link for students to register for the WBJEE 2022 counselling process is also available on this page.

WBJEE 2022 JEE Main Counselling Registrations - Direct Link

WBJEE JEE Main 2022 Counselling Official Schedule - Direct Link

WBJEE 2022 Round 1 allotment for JEE Main students will be released by October 14, 2022, and students can complete the admission process by October 17, 2022.

WBJEE 2022 JEE Main Counselling Registration

Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main 2022 exams are eligible to apply for the WBJEE JEE Main 2022 counselling registrations. To participate in the counselling process, students are required to first register through the link provided on the website. Follow the steps given here to complete the WBJEE 2022 JEE Main Counselling Registrations.

Step 1: Visit the WBJEEB official website

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2022 Counselling Registration link provided

Step 3: Click on New Registration and enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Login using the credentials and complete the choice filling procedure

Step 5: Submit the registration fee through the link provided

Step 6: Upload all necessary documents and click on the final submission tab

When filling out the WBJEE JEE Main 2022 Registration link candidates must make sure that they upload all the necessary information properly since provision for editing the applications will not be given to students.

The seat allotment for applicants will be released based on the choices entered by students in the choice-filling process.

