MHT CET 5-year LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2023 releases, download MS, OMS pdf here

MHT CET 5-year LLB Merit List 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the alphabetical merit list for the 1st round of MAH CET 5-year LLB counselling 2023. All the registered candidates for the counselling can download the category-wise MHT CET 5-year LLB merit lists pdf online at llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

The LLB merit lists have been released for Maharashtra State (MS) category, OMS category, Jammu and Kashmir category, as well as Non-Residential Indian (NRI) candidates. The cell has also released lists of students with incomplete application forms, and those whose candidature has been changed.

MAH CET 5-Year LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2023 PDF for Round 1

Candidates can download the respective category-wise pdf of Maharashtra CET from the table provided below:

MHT CET Alphabetical Merit List Download Links Alphabetic List of MS Candidates Round I Download Here Alphabetic List of OMS Candidates Download Here Alphabetic List of OMS Candidates Download Here Alphabetic List of NRI Candidates Download Here Alphabetic List of J&K Candidates Round I Download Here

MH CET 5-year LLB counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know the dates of upcoming events related to Maharashtra CET 5-Year LLB counselling:

Events Dates Resolving Grievances related to aphabetical list. Candidates to edit the application form and upload required documents through candidate login, (if required) June 30 to July 2, 2023 Final merit list Round 1 July 4, 2023 College option form filling for round 1 and round 2 July 4 to 6, 2023 Seat allocation Round 1 July 7, 2023 Reporting to colleges and admission July 8 to 12, 2023 Colleges upload admitted candidates on portal July 12, 2023

How to download MHT CET 5-year LLB Alphabetical Merit List 2023?

To check the MHT CET LLB merit list for 5-year, candidates will have to visit the official website - cetcell.mahace.org. They can follow the steps provided below to know how to download Maharashtra CET merit list for round 1:

Step 1: Go to the official website: llb5cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for merit list under the notification section

Step 3: Click on the respective category-wise pdf links

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future references

