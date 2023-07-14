MHT CET BDes Counselling 2023 Dates Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

MHT CET BDes 2023: The Maharashtra State Cell has released the counselling schedule for Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) BDesign 2023 programme in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the exams and are interested in applying for the MHT CET BDes counselling can check the complete schedule from the official website: bdesigncap2023.mahacet.org.

As per the given schedule, the final merit list for MHT CET counselling for the BDes programme will be announced on July 20, 2023. The provisional allotment list for CAP round 1 will be released on July 26, 2023. Candidates are advised to go through the counselling dates available on the website carefully.

MHT CET BDes Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the complete schedule for Maha CET BDes programme in the table below:

Events Dates Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website July 15, 2023 Submission of grievances if any July 16 to 18, 2023 (till 5 pm) Display of the Final Merit lists of MS and all India candidates July 20, 2023 Display of Provisional Category-wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I July 20, 2023 Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login July 21 to 23, 2023 Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I July 26, 2023 Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I. July 27 to 29, 2023 (till 3 pm) Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I. July 27 to 29, 2023 (till 5 pm) Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II July 30, 2023 Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-II through candidate’s Login July 31 to August 2, 2023 Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II August 8, 2023 Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round II. August 5 to 7, 2023 (till 3 pm) Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round II August 5 to 7, 2023 (till 5 pm) Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-III August 8, 2023 Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-III August 9 to 11, 2023 Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-III August 13, 2023 Accepting to the offered seat by candidate August 14 to 17, 2023 (till 3 pm) Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round III August 14 to 17, 2023 (till 5 pm) (For Government/ Govt. Aided/ Unaided Institutes) For Vacant seats if any at the institute the respective institute will complete the admission activity August 18 to 22, 2023 Commencement of academic activities for All institutes August 8, 2023 Cut-off Date for all types of admissions and last date of uploading the data August 22, 2023

MHT CET BDes Counselling 2023

As per the recent updates, candidates are required to participate in their respective counselling rounds via online mode. They have to login from the official website to get the Maha CET 2023 seat allotment letter. They need to report to the admission reporting centre (ARC) for the document verification process and report to the allotted college to complete the admissions.

Also Read: Official NEET Counselling 2023 Dates Confirmed, Check NEET UG Round-Wise Counselling Schedule, Notice and Latest News

