MHT CET Counselling 2022: Round 3 Option Entry begins, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell has started the MHT CET 2022 option entry process for the B.Tech counselling. According to the schedule, the Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-III through candidate’s Login by the Candidate has to be completed by November 7, 2022.

Maharashtra CET Cell announced the CAP Round 3 Provisional Vacant Seats on November 4, 2022. The MHT CET CAP Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result will be announced on November 9, 2022.

Based on the options entered by students for the MHT CET CAP round 3 Counselling, the Round 3 allotment list will be released. Candidates who have been allotted seats of their choice can complete the admission process in the allotted college within the time period provided.

MHT CET CAP Round 3 counselling option entry link is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also complete the MHT CET CAP 2022 option entry link through the direct link available here.

MHT CET Round 3 Counselling Option Form - Click Here

Steps to check MHT CET Round 3 Option Entry

The Maharashtra CET 2022 Round 3 Option Entry link is available on the official counselling portal of Maharashtra CET. Candidates who have applied for the counselling procedure can check the CET counseling option entry procedure for round 3 below.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET official website

Step 2: Click on the Maharashtra CET CAP Portal link

Step 3: Click on the B.Tech Counselling link and login

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference and save the changes

Step 5: Click on the final submission

After the admissions based on the CAP Round 3 is conducted, candidates allotted seats can visit the allotted colleges and complete the admission process. Students must note that this is the final round of the counselling process for the B.Tech programmes offered in the colleges in Maharashtra.

