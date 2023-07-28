MHT CET Law 2023 CAP Registration Last Date Extended; Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Law 2023 CAP Registration: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State, has extended the last date for MHT CET 3 year LLB CAP registration for MS, OMS, NIR, PIO, OCI, FNS and CIWG candidates . As per the revised schedule, eligible candidates can apply till August 3, 2023 now. They can visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org for registration purposes.

However, candidates must note that no further extensions will be provided. The MHT CET Law 2023 CAP Registration has been extended for LLB 3 Yrs, B.Ed, B.P.Ed, M.Ed, M.P.Ed & B.Ed-MEd courses under higher education for the academic year 2023-24.

MHT CET Law 2023 CAP Registration Link Click Here

MHT CET Law 2023 CAP Schedule

Candidates can check out the important events below:

Particulars Dates Candidate Registration for MS/OMS candidates August 3, 2023 Candidate Registration for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC 03/08/2023 August 3, 2023 E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the e-verification Team August 8, 2023

How to Apply for MHT CET Law 2023 CAP Registration?

Eligible candidates can apply for the test by following the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: llb3cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on new registration tab

Step 3: Answer the question - "Have you appeared for MAH-L.L.B.-3Yrs CET-2023?"

Step 4: If yes, key in registration number and roll number.

Step 5: Then, click on the "Check CET Details" button. Information you provided will appear after clicking the button.

Step 6: Verify the details by clicking on the save & next button.

Step 7: Provide required details, including your title, name, gender, etc

Step 8: Now, enter generate password and then confirm the password.

Step 9: Click on the registration button. The registration details, including ID password, will be sent to registered mobile number

Step 10: Use these details to login to the CAP Portal.

Step 11: New dashboard will appear where you need to click on the upload document option to upload documents to complete CAP registration

Also Read: JoSAA 2023 Counselling Schedule Revised, Check Revised Dates Here