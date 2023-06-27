MHT CET Law Counselling Registration 2023 for 5-year LLB Ends Today, Alphabetical List To Release on June 30

MHT CET Law Counselling Registration 2023: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra will be closing the 5-year LLB counselling registration window today on June 27, 2023. Candidates can apply for Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB counselling online at llb5cap22.mahacet.org till 11:59 PM. Recently, the officials extended the registration and other dates of MAH LLB 5Yrs CET counselling 2023. As per the revised dates, the Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB alphabetical merit list will be released on June 30, 2023. Candidates will also be given the option to file grievances against the merit list till July 2, 2023.

MHT CET 5-Year LLB Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can go through the table to know the counselling and other related dates below:

Events Dates Last date to register for MAHA CET 5-Year LLB Counselling June 27, 2023 Last date of registration for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC June 30, 2023 E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in application forms by the e-verification team June 15 to 29, 2023 Release of MHT CET Alphabetical List For Round 1 June 30, 2023 Resolving grievances related to alphabetical list. Candidates to edit the application form & upload required documents through candidate login, (if required) June 30 to July 2, 2023

How to fill CAP Registration Form for MH CET 5-Year LLB 2023?

Candidates have to register for 5-years LLB online at the official website. To fill out the MH CET Law CAP registration form 2023, they can go through the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on new registration

Step 3: Answer this question - "Have you appeared for MAH-L.L.B.-5Yrs CET-2023?" If yes, enter registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Click on, check CET Details button

Step 5: Verify the details by clicking on the save and next button

Step 6: Provide the required details, including name, gender, mobile number, and email address

Step 7: Now, enter the generated password and then confirm it

Step 8: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 9: Login to the CAP Portal

Step 10: Upload document to complete the CAP registration process

Documents required for MHT CET 5-year LLB Counselling Registration 2023

The following documents are required for the CAP registration process:

SSC marksheets

HSC marksheet

Passport-size photo

A scanned copy of signature

Caste certificate (if applicable)

