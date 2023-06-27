  1. Home
  JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 2 Mock Allotment Result Released, Get Direct Link Here

JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 2 Mock Allotment Result Released, Get Direct Link Here

JoSAA 2023 round 2 counselling mock allotment result out. Candidates can check the allocation result through the link provided on the official website. 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 27, 2023 13:36 IST
JoSAA 2023 Round 2 Mock Seat Allocation: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has announced the JoSAA round 2 mock allotment list. Candidates can check the JoSSA round 2 mock result through the candidate login link provided on the website. 

It must be noted that the round 2 mock allotment list has been released based on the choices filled by the candidates until June 27, 2023. It must also be noted that the allotment list released is indicative in nature and will not be considered for admissions. According to the schedule released, the JoSAA first allotment list will be released on June 30, 2023, based on which the admissions will be conducted.

The JoSAA round 2 mock allocation list is available on the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates can also check the JoSAA mock allocation list through the link available here. 

JoSAA 2023 Round 2 Mock Allocation Direct Link - Click Here

Steps to Check JoSAA 2023 Round 2 Mock Allotment Result

The JoSAA 2023 round 2 mock allotment result is available online. Those who have applied for the JoSAA 2023 counselling procedure can visit the official website to check the allotment result. 

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the candidate login link

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main/ Advanced 2023 application number and password

Step 4: Check through the mock allotment result for further reference

The JoSAA 2023 choice filling and locking window will close tomorrow, June 28, 2023. Those who have qualified the JEE advanced exams can fill out their applications and complete the choice filling through the link available on the official website. Students are advised to lock their choices based on their order of preference for course and college.

Also Read: JoSAA Counselling 2023 Choice Filling Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

