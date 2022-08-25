MHT CET Result 2022 (OUT): MAH CET MArch and M.HMCT Results Declared, Check at mahacet.org

MHT CET Result 2022 (OUT): The State CET Cell, Maharashtra has announced the MHT CET Result 2022 for MArch and MHMCT Streams. As per the latest update, the MHT CET 2022 Result for the Master of Architecture Programme and Masters of Hotel Management Stream for the state-level entrance exam held recently. Candidates who have appeared for the MHT CET 2022 Exam for PG Architecture and Hotel Management courses can now check their individual scorecards by logging onto the portal - mahacet.org. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct links placed below, using which MHT CET Result 2022 scorecard can be downloaded easily:

Check MAH M.ARCH Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Check MAH M.HMCT Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check MAH CET 2022 Results for MArch and MHMCT Stream?

Similar to other entrance exams held by the State CET Cell, Maharashtra, the results for MHT CET MArch 2022 and MHT CET M HMCT Result 2022 has been declared in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the state-level postgraduate entrance exam can check the outcome or their performance by logging onto the exam portal - mahacet.org.

After reaching the homepage, candidates need to locate and click on relevant exam website. In the next step, they will find links to check MAH MArch Result 2022 and MAH M.HMCT Result 2022 online. In the next page, enter your Application Number and Date of Birth and complete the security captcha. In response, MAH CET 2022 Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard in PDF format on your device and take printout for future reference.

